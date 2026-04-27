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Cynthia Erivo to Daddy Pig, here are the celebrity times for the 2026 London Marathon

Defying gravity was easy, try mile 20 babe

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Our queen, Cynthia Erivo, was one of the celebrities running the 2026 London Marathon, and she finished with a pretty decent time. You could say she was… unlimited.

Somehow, between Wicked, her one-woman stage show, musical performances and upcoming films, Cynthia Erivo had time to train for a marathon.

“I think this is pretty successful,” she said after crossing the finishing line. “It’s amazing, oh my god. I don’t even know how many times I heard my name screamed around the course. It was wild and insane.”

Though there was a moment that she feared she wouldn’t complete the race, Cynthia joined other celebrities by powering through. Here are their times.

Joe Wicks – 05:51:54

@justgiving

“Is it chocolate?” @The Body Coach Joe Wicks and his daughter shared the cutest moment at the London Marathon finish line 🏅

♬ original sound – JustGiving

Though 05:51:54 is nothing to slouch at, fitness freak Joe Wicks is *technically* last on this roundup. That isn’t a comment on his fitness, though, because his running partner might have been holding him back; read on.

Daddy Pig – 05:51:53

@hannah.brelsford

go @joewicks !! harry styles are you secretly @Daddypig 🤔 #fyp #londonmarathon #running

♬ Ready, Steady, Go! – Harry Styles

Running alongside Joe for the 2026 London Marathon, Daddy Pig – of the Pig Dynasty, father of Peppa – managed to beat him. He was running for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Charlie Brake – 05:24:29

Credit: Instagram

Love Island’s Charlie Brake, who was coupled up with Ellie Brown in season four, finished the marathon about 20 minutes before Daddy Pig.

AJ Pritchard – 05:15:27

@aj11ace

Getting ready for @TCS London Marathon – @curtispritchard @FINT

♬ Originalton – NEXSO

Next up is AJ Pritchard, running for Marie Curie. His brother was not there, which might be the first public apperence where they weren’t joined at the hip.

Dejon Noel-Williams – 04:56:11

@dejonnoelwilliams

Good luck to everyone running the marathon tomorrow 🩵

♬ EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH – Justin Bieber

After running away from his problems on Love Island, Dejon was one of the celebrities barrelling down the London Marathon 2026 track.

Jack O’Connell – 04:41:00

@hannah_panther

When you’re obsessed with Sinners and see Remmick running the London Marathon and refrain from telling “sammy”!!!! #sinners #ryancoogler #jackoconnell #sammy

♬ original sound – HannahPanther

The Oscar-nominated actor, who was running for Alzheimer’s Research UK, came in at 04:41:00. Rumours suggest he screamed “Sammmyyy” once he crossed the finishing line.

Harry Clark – 04:38:34

@harryclarky

London mara, completed it mate xxx #london #running #marathon #londonmarathon

♬ original sound – Harry Clark

Harry Clark, who won season two of The Traitors, was supporting The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the London Marathon.

Kitty Scott Claus – 04:25:35

Credit: Instagram

Running for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star not only finished the race, but did it in full drag. Last year, she ran the race in honour of her late friend, The Vivienne.

After the race, she clearly wasn’t tired enough to rest, because she gave a musical performance.

Alexandra Burke – 04:25:03

Credit: Instagram

The X Factor winner ran in support of Parkinson’s UK. She was initially hoping to come in under four hours, but she missed it by a tiny fraction. On to next year!

James Norton – 04:29:04

@runnersworlduk

James Norton on how he’s adapted his running around his type 1 diabetes ahead of next weekend’s London Marathon. #runnersworld #podcast #jamesnorton #marathon #diabetic

♬ original sound – Runner’s World UK

The king of UK TV, James Norton, came in at 04:29:04 for Breakthrough T1D. He raised over £70k.

Tilly Ramsay – 04:01:26

@controvert5

Proud dad right there! #gordonramsay #tillyramsay #londonmarathon

♬ original sound – Controvert

With a dad like Gordon Ramsay, there was no way that Tilly was not clocking a standout time. She was running for Feeding Britain.

Cynthia Erivo – 03:21:40

@ollys.snacks

We spotted Cynthia Erivo at the london marathon!!! #cynthiaerivo #london #londonmarathon #marathon #FeedYourFeelGood Wicked Running Wizard of Oz

♬ original sound – MeGusta

And here she is, the woman of the hour. Is there anything Cynthia Erivo can’t do?

Harry Judd – 03:05:25

@justgiving

@McFLY marathon when? 😉 #mcfly #harryjudd #londonmarathon #runtok

♬ original sound – JustGiving

Harry Judd has a long history of dominating sporting events, and the 2026 London Marathon was no different. He almost makes it look easy… almost.

Sabastian Sawe

@bbcsport

A moment we thought we’d never see!! 🤯 Sabastian Sawe has become the first person ever to run a marathon in under two hours in race conditions. #LondonMarathon #SabastianSawe #London #WorldRecord #Running

♬ original sound – BBC Sport

There were tons of former Olympians, athletes, and sporting celebs running the race, but I’ve omitted most from this list to keep it streamlined. That being said, there’s no talking about the 2026 London Marathon without referencing Sabastian Sawe.

Sabastian, a long-distance runner from Kenya, finished in one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds!! Actually insane.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Cynthia Erivo Sport
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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