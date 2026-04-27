Cynthia Erivo to Daddy Pig, here are the celebrity times for the 2026 London Marathon

6 hours ago

Our queen, Cynthia Erivo, was one of the celebrities running the 2026 London Marathon, and she finished with a pretty decent time. You could say she was… unlimited.

Somehow, between Wicked, her one-woman stage show, musical performances and upcoming films, Cynthia Erivo had time to train for a marathon.

“I think this is pretty successful,” she said after crossing the finishing line. “It’s amazing, oh my god. I don’t even know how many times I heard my name screamed around the course. It was wild and insane.”

Though there was a moment that she feared she wouldn’t complete the race, Cynthia joined other celebrities by powering through. Here are their times.

Joe Wicks – 05:51:54

@justgiving “Is it chocolate?” @The Body Coach Joe Wicks and his daughter shared the cutest moment at the London Marathon finish line 🏅 ♬ original sound – JustGiving

Though 05:51:54 is nothing to slouch at, fitness freak Joe Wicks is *technically* last on this roundup. That isn’t a comment on his fitness, though, because his running partner might have been holding him back; read on.

Daddy Pig – 05:51:53

Running alongside Joe for the 2026 London Marathon, Daddy Pig – of the Pig Dynasty, father of Peppa – managed to beat him. He was running for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Charlie Brake – 05:24:29

Love Island’s Charlie Brake, who was coupled up with Ellie Brown in season four, finished the marathon about 20 minutes before Daddy Pig.

AJ Pritchard – 05:15:27

Next up is AJ Pritchard, running for Marie Curie. His brother was not there, which might be the first public apperence where they weren’t joined at the hip.

Dejon Noel-Williams – 04:56:11

After running away from his problems on Love Island, Dejon was one of the celebrities barrelling down the London Marathon 2026 track.

Jack O’Connell – 04:41:00

The Oscar-nominated actor, who was running for Alzheimer’s Research UK, came in at 04:41:00. Rumours suggest he screamed “Sammmyyy” once he crossed the finishing line.

Harry Clark – 04:38:34

Harry Clark, who won season two of The Traitors, was supporting The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the London Marathon.

Kitty Scott Claus – 04:25:35

Running for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star not only finished the race, but did it in full drag. Last year, she ran the race in honour of her late friend, The Vivienne.

After the race, she clearly wasn’t tired enough to rest, because she gave a musical performance.

Alexandra Burke – 04:25:03

The X Factor winner ran in support of Parkinson’s UK. She was initially hoping to come in under four hours, but she missed it by a tiny fraction. On to next year!

James Norton – 04:29:04

The king of UK TV, James Norton, came in at 04:29:04 for Breakthrough T1D. He raised over £70k.

Tilly Ramsay – 04:01:26

With a dad like Gordon Ramsay, there was no way that Tilly was not clocking a standout time. She was running for Feeding Britain.

Cynthia Erivo – 03:21:40

And here she is, the woman of the hour. Is there anything Cynthia Erivo can’t do?

Harry Judd – 03:05:25

Harry Judd has a long history of dominating sporting events, and the 2026 London Marathon was no different. He almost makes it look easy… almost.

Sabastian Sawe

There were tons of former Olympians, athletes, and sporting celebs running the race, but I’ve omitted most from this list to keep it streamlined. That being said, there’s no talking about the 2026 London Marathon without referencing Sabastian Sawe.

Sabastian, a long-distance runner from Kenya, finished in one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds!! Actually insane.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Instagram