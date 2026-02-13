The Tab

Cynthia Erivo just debuted her one-woman Dracula show and apparently everything went wrong

She even had to start again

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo’s one-woman show of Dracula has just done its first previews, and some of the people who attended are really not happy with how it went.

After the two-year whirlwind that was the Wicked films, Cynthia Erivo has gone back to her musical theatre roots. She’s performing an intense one-woman show based on Dracula, in which she plays over 20 characters and memorises 20,000 lines. The show is written and directed by experimental and Tony-nominated theatre creative Kip Williams.

The long-awaited previews began over the weekend, but the initial reviews are very mixed. One woman on TikTok praised Cynthia’s performance but pointed out a major interruption to the show in the first 10 minutes.

@gracegoestothetheatre

Theatre story time about the crazy show stop and total restart at last night’s preview of Dracula with Cynthia Erivo! #cynthiaerivo #londontheatre #westend #dracula #livetheatre

♬ original sound – Grace Goes to the Theatre

“So we’re getting into the first five to 10 minutes of the show, there definitely are some noticeable line flubs but again, second ever performance in front of an audience, 20,0000 word script that she has memorised, gotta give her some grace,”GraceGoesToTheatre said.

“But then all of a sudden, Cynthia sits there, raises her hand and says ‘Stop’, takes a deep breath and says, ‘Let’s do it again from the top’. My jaw was on the floor.”

Previews are widely known to be a lot less polished than full shows, but musical theatre creator Grace had to admit that this was the first time she’s ever witnessed an incident like this, preview or not.

“Cynthia leaves the stage, houselights come back on, and we’re all just like sitting there in the audience. After about 10 minutes they made an announcement and then restart.”

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Another person has shared her experience at the show, saying she didn’t enjoy it. saying the previews were still too unpolished for the £135 ticket price. She recalled the moment Kip Williams came out to greet the audience before the show started.

@em.lou43

Dracula has arrived in London.. Wasn’t for me sadly. Don’t come on here and shit on me in the comments. This is just my review. Go see it and make your own judgement! #draculawestend #london #fyp #foryou #theatre

♬ original sound – Em & Lou ✨

“He also did say, ‘We might have to stop the show a few times, and we are trying some things for the first time tonight’. I’m sorry? You should be stage ready, I don’t care f it’s a preview, I’ve paid good money to watch this show,” she said.

Besides the show interruption, she complained that the show wasn’t immersive, as Cynthia was being filmed the whole time and spent time talking to a screen, in order to make the 23 character show work,

“There’s cameras on stage, following Cynthia around,” she said. “At points the camera pans and you could see there was an auto-cue.”

It’s early days still, so there’s plenty of time for these mistakes to be ironed over before the show officially opens, but it’s safe to say the previews have been messy.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock and TikTok

More on: Celebrity Cynthia Erivo TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

wuthering heights margot robbie jacob elordi

Every cringey way that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi attempted to promote Wuthering Heights

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Latest

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures