People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

The posts are actually hilarious

Hebe Hancock

Ariana Grande’s carefully curated “good witch” image is being questioned yet again after people claimed they uncovered a bizarre alleged burner account filled with food pics, chaotic captions and plenty of eyebrow-raising jokes.

The drama kicked off on Reddit, where people shared screenshots from a now-deleted Instagram account they believe was secretly run by Ariana and her close friend Courtney Chipolone. According to posts circulating online, the account featured photos of vegan meals, empty plates and what some people described as “food check” style posts.

The captions have caused the biggest stir. Screenshots shared across Reddit and X show aggressive and hyper-sexualised jokes attached to otherwise normal food photos. One image of an empty red bowl allegedly was captioned: “Eat my soup, f**k ur man”.

Another showed a small dish of leftover sauce alongside the words “hide ur mans”. A third post reportedly featured leftover rice with a caption that read “in my hole”.

The posts were said to date back to 2017, and people have claimed they remembered seeing similar content from Grande around that time. The alleged burner account has since been deleted, which is only fuelling more speculation online.

The account has re-ignited longstanding gossip about Grande’s dating history, with people pointing to past relationships that began soon after her partners’ previous breakups. Others speculated that the food-focused posts looked “ED-coded”, suggesting they might have been linked to restrictive eating habits.

At the time of writing, Ariana Grande has not publicly addressed the rumours, and there’s no verified proof connecting her to the alleged burner account.

