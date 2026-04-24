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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have spilled about their ‘insane’ s*x life and it’s all a bit much

This is information I feel I shouldn’t know

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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So, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been pretty open about their intimate life together. There’s that. I feel like you shouldn’t know certain things about celebrities, and this is probably a prime example of that.

Recently, the couple were hit with a viral rumour they’d broken up, but it was just a massive hoax in the end. It would seem everything is good in paradise for the pair.

When Benny isn’t getting ripped for whacking his dirty feet out on podcasts, it would seem he’s sharing all about the ins and outs of his s*x life with Selena. And she’s no stranger to a TMI spill, either. Hailey Bieber spilled all about her bedroom antics with Justin, and now we’ve got the same for these two!

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A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has written a song about ‘insane’ s*x life with Benny Blanco

As part of Selena and Benny’s joint 14-track project, we got a real insight into their bedroom. I’m not sure I wanted it, but here we are.

In Cowboy, Selena said: “You want me to act like the bad girls, put you on your knees, kiss me like we’re meant for each other. Put your hands on me, ride it like a cowboy.” On Bluest Flame, she added: “I just wanna go all night, I just wanna go insane.”

Lube was spotted in the background of a photo of Selena

via Instagram

Selena posted what should have been just a normal photo dump on Insta. But it wasn’t. In one of the photos, that showed bottles lined up on a windowsill behind Selena, there was a bottle of lube.

“Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied. Loooove this couple,” one person said. They love lube. Great!

Benny shared there’s a special way to Selena’s… heart

We also learned the exact way Benny will get Selena in the mood. In April 2024, he wrote on his Instagram Story: “I woke up early this morning and I was like: ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend’. I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak.”

That’s enough, thank you!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock. 

More on: Benny Blanco Celebrity Selena Gomez
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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