Lexie Brown responds after messy Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson cheating allegations

Megan and Klay had been together for over two years

6 hours ago

Leixe Brown, a woman who many have speculated Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with, has responded to the allegations.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA basketball player Klay Thompson have been together for over two years. The 31-year-old has been quite open about their relationship, sharing a vlog of her cooking for his family over Thanksgiving.

But in an explosive statement shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, Megan accused her now ex of cheating on her and asking for an “open relationship”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got ‘cold feet,” she said. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???”

In a clearer statement given to People, Megan clarified that she broke up with Klay after alleged issues with infidelity.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she said. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

After the announcement, Megan’s supporters stormed social media to show support for the musician. People quickly linked Klay with Lexie Brown, a fellow athlete, and bombarded her social media posts with comments accusing her of being Klay’s “other woman”. She took to her Instagram Story to quickly shut this down.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” she said. “This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

Klay himself hasn’t yet publicly responded to or acknowledged the allegations, despite demands from thousands of people online.

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Featured image via Instagram