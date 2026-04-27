Mel Schilling was ‘instrumental’ to Filip and Stella’s relationship on MAFS Australia

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Filip and Stella have thanked Mel Schilling for guiding them during their “most vulnerable moments” on MAFS Australia 2026.

The MAFS expert Mel Schilling sadly died on 24th March 2026 after battling cancer.

Filip and Stella’s relationship went through a rough patch while they were filming MAFS Australia 2026. We saw some tension between them during the couples’ retreat episodes. “She withdrew because she has abandonment issues,” Filip told Nine, “and then when she started withdrawing, I started withdrawing. It was just this perfect storm.” Away from the cameras, the couple had a “situation with the condom” which was “very stressful”, and resulted in the bizarre row about vasectomies in the commitment ceremony.

Filip credits Mel Schilling for saving his relationship with Stella. He told Nine: “Mel Schilling was instrumental in helping Stella through it and told her, ‘Hey, focus on the emotional maturity you have with Filip that you’ve never had in the past.’ We really listened on that couch session and we were better for it, because we had to have a chat about all that stuff. Other couples have been arguing about high school drama, we were worried about real-world stuff.”

Stella has also thanked Mel for being a “guiding light”. In a tribute to Mel on Instagram, Stella wrote: “I’ll always be grateful for her guidance during a time that tested me in every way. You met us in our most vulnerable moments and held us with strength, clarity and compassion. That kind of presence doesn’t leave — it lives on in every lesson you gave. And those conversations on the couch will live with me personally forever.”

Stella and Filip also paid tribute to Mel in a video together. Stella said: “She in the moment gave us guidance and hard truths and compassion and kindness.” Filip added that Mel’s advice was “very much needed at crucial times”.

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Featured image via Channel 4.