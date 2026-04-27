Rachel and Stella just got matching tattoos as a savage dig at another MAFS Australia bride

6 hours ago

Months after MAFS Australia 2026 finished filming, Rachel and Stella have just got matching tattoos and the three letters are a huge clap back at another bride on the show.

Both of them have got the letters “NBL” inked on the back of their arms in a cute wavy font, which stands for “natural born legend”. This is a savage dig at Brooke, who called Stella a “natural born loser” at the start of the experiment. The girlies decided to own it and change the phrase to “natural born legend,” and it’s actually so iconic.

The comment never actually aired on TV, but Brook said it during that wild second dinner party where she kicked off at everyone. In the cut footage, she and Gia revealed that they had a nickname for the other brides, “natural-born losers”. When a producer asked who they were talking about, Gia said: “The whole other table! Except Rach.”

She then said: “I’m so sorry that they don’t know what it’s like to have real friends in the world, so they’re trying to rally people together, to be like, ‘They’re mean girls!’ F**k off. We’re not in high school. We’re real b*tches.”

Rachel posted a video of herself getting the tattoo on TikTok and Instagram and wrote: “Proud to be a NBL. This is representing taking back power from words that were spoken to cause harm and put Stella down. I know many, including myself have experienced this as well. Natural Born Legends is not a moment, it’s a movement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gilmore (@rachlea_x)

Stella did the same thing and wrote: “Live chat today about WHAT IS YOUR UNIQUE EDGE OF BEING NBL!” In a second post, she added: “Come join us girls to chat about NBL’s and what it stands for.”

Gia did eventually issue an apology to Alissa and Stella on Instagram, writing: “To Alissa and Stella, I’m genuinely sorry for the way I handled myself that night and throughout the experiment. Regardless of what was said or heard, my delivery and my behaviour was appalling.” Now, Stella and Rachel are owning it in the best possible way. Obsessed with them.

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Featured image credit: TikTok