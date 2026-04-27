Rating York’s best club nights: Is this your sign to go clubbing?

4 hours ago

York isn’t exactly Ibiza…but if you know where (and when) to go, there are some genuinely enjoyable club nights. The key is matching the night to the vibe you want: student chaos, cheesy pop, alt/indie, or something a bit more “clubby”.

Here’s a realistic ranking based on popularity, atmosphere, and what people actually say about the clubs in York city centre.

1. Salvation “Salvos” Army

The first thing I can say about Salvos is that it definitely lives up to its name. The army of students that trail to this club, in the most ridiculous outfits every Wednesday, is undoubtedly a sight you are not familiar with. University of York societies all plan their socials around attending Salvos by following unique dress codes which vary week-by-week. Therefore everyone you know at uni ends up in this club dressed in the most questionable outfits that probably should have stayed in your dress-up box from when you were seven…

The DJ, Jason Riley, also gains a lot of attention through his connections with Capital FM, Kiss FM and BBC and of course the wave of screaming girls yelling at the top of their lungs “itssss Jason Rileyyy” when they see him on the producers deck.

Salvos is probably the most popular club, with the most attendance on a Wednesday, Friday or Saturday. I would be surprised if you are a Uni of York student and have not attended Salvos at least once in your time studying here. The music is a mix of remixed cheesy-pop, classic bangers and up-coming hits – perfect for everyone to boogie to.

2. Revolution “Revs”

Personally, Revs is one of my favourite nights out. Although it’s most popular for students to attend on a Sunday (which took some getting used to) I enjoy an end-of-the-week dance with my friends before the following week begins.

I think it’s the huge smoking area (coming from someone who doesn’t smoke or vape) that does it for me. It’s the social area of the night where you can go outside on the benches, take a breather and socialise in a way where you don’t have to lose your voice to speak to your friends.

There’s also two floors, downstairs is trendy pop songs mixed with a sprinkle of rock, whereas upstairs is ruled by R&B hits. There’s something for everyone: Switching between both floors is perfect, sometimes there’s a better song playing in the opposite room and you don’t have to club-hop or go outside to skip the song you dislike.

3. Ziggys

Before coming to uni I had never imagined I would enjoy going out on a Tuesday night, but here we are. Ziggy’s is most recognisable for its “Indie Tuesdays” where Indie/Alt music is played all night long, with artists like Sam Fender, Oasis, Royal Otis, The Smiths, Blur, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

In its underground “cave-like” room, the club has a sense of community (probably because you’re feeling mildly claustrophobic) and uniqueness (how many different ways to do winged eyeliner). It also shares custody between Uni of York and York St John students, its a good place to meet people and network in a way which comes easily through shared interest in the music, the vibe and nature of clubbing.

4. Flares

Arguably the most “vibey” club of all. It’s a lively bar with DJs and regular themed nights so its popular for a young crowd who want to sing and dance like no one else is watching.

Flares is often referred to as the “gay bar” because of its show in expression and experimentation with fun music taste (the DJ loves to blast Chappel Roan classics if that’s any indication).

5. Circuit (The baby of York)

This is York’s newest club opening. In May 2024, the chain club opened where “Kuda” (RIP) used to be on Clifford’s Street. Its multiple rooms, across different floors, make the club night quite adventurous, mainly because I get lost going from room to room so undoubtedly you will too after a few drinks.

Its free entry before 11pm every night that it’s open, which makes a cheap night if you want to spend less. There are also permanent drink deals: Double spirit and mixer for £5, 3 for £10 mix and match drinks, and 4 for £10 shots and bombs, all guaranteed to save your bank account but maybe not your liver.

6. Popworld

The locals’ favourite spot. The revolving dance floor has probably seen more accidents than York Hospitals A&E department. However it is an entertaining night for all ages, with variation in music taste to accommodate everyone who joins in the chaos. Popworld frequently holds Hen parties and Stag dos for the locals and birthday celebrations for the students who want a more exclusive club night.

7. Jalou (Where is it?)

I have minimal recollection of ever being in Jalou, mainly because I forget that its there. It is situated near Ziggys and Salvos (which is difficult to see from the crowds of students heading to each of these places) and can be commonly mistaken for a church with neon lights.

The neon lights, hip and pop music and abundance of locals is what makes Jalou, Jalou. Its probably not a students go-to, but it remains popular from the impressive cocktails and vibey atmosphere.

8. Vudu (Is it haunted?)

This bar/club is located the closest to the famous Shambles street, the most haunted street in the world. If you are superstitious it might be a stretch to choose here straight away but it does have its perks: There is lots of social space on multiple square sofa areas around the edges of the upstairs area so you can catch up with friends with a cocktail in hand, or the surrounding floorspace is designed entirely to be free space to dance the night away.