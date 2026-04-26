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Here are the underrated places in Leeds you won’t want to miss before you graduate

Whether you’re graduating in summer, or just want some inspiration for new places to visit in Leeds, we’ve got you covered

Ellie Miller | Guides, News
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Often, we find ourselves visiting the same places over and over again (and who can blame us?). I know we are all guilty of it.

But now, your time in Leeds is suddenly coming to an end as summer approaches and there are so many places you still haven’t tried. You’ve saved them on TikTok, you’ve walked past them and said “I would love to try that some day,” but then you’ve added it to the never-ending list and forgotten all about it.

If you’re stuck on where to start, we’ve got you covered. With the help of my friends, I have curated a list of the best and most underrated places in Leeds that you need to try before you graduate.

Fika North

There are so many brilliant coffee shops around Leeds to explore! Whether you’re in need of a caffeine boost after one too many all-nighters in Eddy B, or just a sweet treat to reward yourself for finally attending that one seminar you always skip, there’s something for everyone.

However, there’s one spot in particular you need to get to know if you don’t already. Just up Otley Road, you will find Fika North. It’s the perfect place to grab a coffee with your friends!

This amazing café is well known for its bagels (the avocado bagel is my personal favourite). It’s the ideal spot for a slow Sunday morning or a mid-week treat.

Meanwood

Meanwood Park is the perfect place to go for a lovely walk, and it’s conveniently located just up from Otley Road. The picturesque walk is a great way to either start your productive day, or reconnect with nature after a night out.

But that’s not all Meanwood has to offer. At Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, you can explore the 26-acre plot and meet the resident alpacas, goats and cows!

Some similar wholesome trips that I would recommend include:

  • Hop on a quick bus to Otley and explore a lovely town. Walks and pubs = elite combination!
  • A trip to Leeds Art Gallery
  • A night at the Vinyl club

Rita’s Beer Hall and Ballroom

Rita’s £9 Marg and Marg deal is not one to miss. The perfect place for a drink with friends, a birthday trip or a party, with live music and dancing on the tables. Their pub quiz every Monday at 8pm comes with some great places for a chiller (but still chaotic) night out.

The Canary

Picture this: it’s a sunny day in Leeds (rare, I know) and you’re sat looking over the water, Aperol in hand. This is not a day out you want to miss, and thanks to The Canary it is one you can experience.

A walk by the canal and a trip to this bar is the perfect low-key day for semester three. While you’re there, you can also visit Holdfast Bookshop, which is on a boat!

If I could leave you with one piece of advice, it would be to try and fit in as much as you can before you graduate, and really explore all the places Leeds has to offer. I hope that this collection of places has given you some inspiration to go and explore some new places! Don’t leave Leeds feeling like you have missed out.

Ellie Miller | Guides, News
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