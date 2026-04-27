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Danny was on a rogue dating show ten years before MAFS and called himself ‘white Kanye West’

The show was cancelled after one season

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It turns out Danny Hewitt had been on a reality TV show way before he appeared on MAFS Australia 2026. He was on a dating show nearly ten years prior, all the way back in 2017.

Danny appeared on another Australian show called Kiss Bang Love, that was backed as a “radical new experiment”. It saw cast members attempt to find love by kissing each other blindfolded. But, the show was axed by Channel Seven after just one season.

Danny was announced as part of the cast in 2016, and in his interviews beforehand, described himself as a “white Kanye West” who had no problems getting women. He was 25 at the time, and made the controversial comparison because he “loves fashion”. He added: “I do so much shopping I speak Italian.”

Danny on a dating show before MAFS Australia 2026

via Channel Seven

Danny said he hoped his blindfolded kiss would go well because he was “hoping for a good story for his wedding speech” but in the end, the girl didn’t choose him out of the 12 potential suitors. His kiss was described as having “fallen flat”. Savage.

Kiss Bang Love was produced by the makers of Married at First Sight, and based on a Danish show with the same name. The series debuted to brutally low ratings, and the viewership only got worse. It was described as a “ratings flop”, and shortly after the final episode aired, the Seven Network confirmed it would not be renewed.

Danny on a dating show before MAFS Australia 2026

via Channel Seven

There’s not too much content from the show left on the internet, but a trailer on YouTube shows a very nervous looking Danny getting ready for his kiss.

Spot MAFS Australia 2026 groom Danny in the Kiss Bang Love trailer:

He’s not the only MAFS groom who’s tried his hand at love on TV before. Prior to his on-screen wedding to Gia, Scott McCristal had been on reality TV a grand total of THREE times.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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