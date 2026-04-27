Klaudia Glam’s family share heartfelt tribute as influencer passes away after Soho car crash

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Influencer Klaudia Glam has tragically passed away after a week in the hospital following a crash in Soho, and now her family have shared a statement.

In the early hours of the 17th April, Klaudia Glam, real name Klaudia Zakrzewska, was involved in an incident on a busy central London street. The influencer, who has 276k followers on Instagram, was hit by a car outside a Soho club, and quickly taken to the hospital, where her condition remained critical.

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But in a tragic update, it has been revealed that the 31-year-old influencer has sadly passed away after these traumatic injuries. Just days before this announcement, her family had launched a GoFundMe to help cover Klaudia’s medical expenses.

A close family member spoke to The Sun about how the influencer affected the lives of many around her.

“Klaudia touched many hearts, and we are all in agony,” they said.

The source also revealed that Klaudia had been declared “brain dead” by doctors after the incident, and has experienced “organ failure” while in hospital. They described the past week of praying for Klaudia’s recovery as “living hell”.

Gabrielle Carrington, who had previously been arrested and charged with attempted murder and driving under the influence, now faces murder charges, according to an update by the Metropolitan Police. She will appear in court again on 19th May.

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Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, the lead investigator of this case, said: “We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Klaudia’s family and friends in light of this tragic update. Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this incident.”

She continued: “We recognise that this case has generated significant interest and discussion on social media; however, we would urge the public to refrain from further speculation.”

People have encouraged social media users to stop sharing videos of the incident, a plea backed by Inspector Foxwell.

“We also ask that people do not share graphic footage out of respect for Klaudia’s loved ones and for those who have been injured,” she added.

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Featured image via Instagram