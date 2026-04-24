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Security guard shares update after Klaudia Glam crash left him with ‘life-changing’ injuries

‘I’m still in a lot of pain’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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Almost a week after the Soho car incident that has left two people hospitalised and led to the arrest of influencer Rielle UK, the injured security guard has shared an update.

Last Saturday, influencer and ex X Factor finalist Rielle UK was in an incident with her car, which led to the hospitalisation of three individuals. Klaudia Glam, a fellow influencer, has been in the hospital ever since and remains in “critical condition”. Another woman was discharged from the hospital after minor injuries.

Anoosh Chaichy, a security guard who had been in front of the car involved in the alleged incident, has suffered “life-changing” injuries. We’ve gotten our first update on his condition after a close friend of Anoosh’s spoke to The Daily Mail after visiting the 56-year-old in hospital.

“He hasn’t any broken bones, but he’s going to be in the hospital for a few days yet while the doctors check up on him. He’s on a lot of medication. When I visited him, the first thing I asked was how he was, and he said, ‘I’m getting better, but I’m still in a lot of pain’.”

The security guard had to undergo surgery and will likely need six months to recover from the traumatic incident fully.

The friend continued: “He said he remembers very little about the incident, he had his back turned at the time and was hit by the car. The impact of that left him in severe shock afterwards, and he was drifting in and out of consciousness.”

Anoosh Chaichy originally immigrated to the UK from Iran and works for Citidel Securities. He’s been working as a security guard in central London for the past year.

“He’s a great guy with a lot of friends, but he has no family in the UK,” the friend continued. “They’re mostly in Iran, and because of the situation over there and limited internet use, the police initially struggled to let his relatives know what happened.”

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Featured image via Instagram

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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