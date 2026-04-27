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There’s been an update on Michael Jackson’s chimp Bubbles, and now I’m bawling

The Michael biopic had Bubbles in CGI form

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Though he wasn’t the real deal, Bubbles the chimp was included in the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, to illustrate his well-known love of animals.

Alongside Michael Jackson’s other exotic pets, like a llama, giraffe and a python, Bubbles was added to the new biopic in CGI form.

“We have had continuing constructive dialogue with PETA about the portrayal of Bubbles the chimpanzee as a pet,” Lionsgate told Variety.

“This portrayal is simply based on historical fact and is not intended to be an endorsement of keeping chimpanzees as pets. Bubbles is portrayed in the movie using CGI technology and the real Bubbles has been living a peaceful life at the Centre for Great Apes sanctuary for more than 20 years.”

PETA praised the film for opting for CGI, also telling Variety: “So much more is known today about what chimpanzees and monkeys need to thrive, including freedom and the companionship of their peers, making film sets and human homes unacceptable for their wellbeing.”

He wasn’t in the Michael Jackson biopic, so here’s Bubbles now

When Bubbles was still a baby, he was rescued by Michael Jackson from a research facility in Texas in the 1980s. A far cry from what chimps experience in the wild, Bubbles lived a life of luxury with international travel and lavish parties as he toured with his owner.

After the birth of Prince Michael II, the King of Pop had Bubbles rehomed over fears he could become dangerous. He bounced around facilities and was often visited by Michael and his family.

Since 2005, Bubbles has lived at the Centre for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida. Annual care amounts to roughly $18k, which the Jackson estate has continued to pay for even after Michael died in 2009.

“He’s such a sweet, sweet guy,” Patti Ragan, the director of Great Apes, said. “People still picture him as cute little baby with a pink face that Michael carried around. But he’s big boy now, about 170 pounds. He’s living with a group of five, and we’re introducing some youngsters into that group right now. Bubbles helped raise two babies when he came here.”

If that wasn’t wholesome enough to make you bawl, then get ready. At 49-years-old, Bubbles is now considered an old man, and what do all old men need? Friends, of course. Bubbles’ is a 52-year-old chimp called Oopsy.

“He’s good with the youngsters, but he’s moving a little slower,” Patti Ragan added. “Sometimes it takes him longer to climb ladders but he eats well.”

His favourite foods are vegetables and leafy greens, and he likes to put his “treasures” in a backpack and carry them around.

Michael Jackson was preparing to visit Bubbles when he passed away in 2009.

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Featured image credit: Shaan Kokin/Julien’s Auctions/Shutterstock and Michelson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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