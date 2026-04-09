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Real reason the Michael Jackson biopic completely cuts out historic child abuse allegations

They spent $15 million to change the ending

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has already had a lot of drama, and it’s not even out yet.

“Michael”, which shows the singer’s rise to global superstardom, was originally set to go all in on one of the most controversial moments of his life. Early versions of the script reportedly included the intense scrutiny Jackson faced as allegations of child abuse emerged. It was meant to be a pretty heavy, reflective start, and a very different tone from your usual glossy music biopic.

Universal

It turns out that version of the film has been completely scrapped.

According to Variety, the entire storyline around the allegations was cut late in production. The reason is said to come down to a legal complication involving a past settlement, which allegedly prevents certain individuals connected to the case from being portrayed or even referenced on screen. Once that was flagged, the filmmakers had to rethink everything.

So instead of ending on a darker, more controversial note, the film now wraps up at the absolute peak of Jackson’s career. The final scenes reportedly take place during his Bad tour, showing him gearing up for another massive performance, very much a “leave on a high” kind of vibe.

It wasn’t a quick fix either. The production went back for additional filming to make the new ending work, adding weeks of reshoots and reportedly millions to the budget. The release date also got pushed back more than once while they figured it all out.

Universal

Unsurprisingly, people already have opinions. Some think focusing on the music and legacy makes sense for a mainstream biopic, while others are calling it out for sidestepping one of the most talked-about parts of his life.

Either way, it means “Michael” isn’t quite the no-holds-barred story it was first expected to be, and that’s likely to keep the debate going long after it hits cinemas.

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Featured image credit: Universal

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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