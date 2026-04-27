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These unseen I’m A Celeb finale moments are way messier than anything that actually aired

Adam Thomas reportedly tore up his crown

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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If you thought the I’m A Celebrity: South Africa final was chaotic on screen, the bits that didn’t make the edit sound even messier.

According to reports about unseen footage, Adam Thomas didn’t exactly bask in his winner glow. Instead, things allegedly escalated behind the scenes, with claims he “ripped up his crown” after a tense exchange with David Haye.

ITV

The drama follows an already spicy fallout between Adam and Jimmy Bullard, which had been bubbling throughout the series. Jimmy previously claimed Adam dropped multiple “c-bombs” during their argument, something people never actually saw. While the pair appeared to smooth things over publicly, Jimmy clearly wasn’t over how it all played out on TV.

During the final, he even took aim at Ant and Dec for not airing the alleged swearing. The hosts pushed back, saying the language was “unbroadcastable”, which only seemed to add fuel to the fire.

The unaired moments didn’t stop there. Reports suggest David Haye, who’s already been accused of pushing Adam to his limits during the show, went in again during the final. He allegedly told Adam: “You’re not a worthy winner,” prompting Adam to respond: “This is bullying.”

ITV

It lines up with what Adam had already admitted after filming, saying the experience with Haye “broke” him and nearly derailed his time in camp altogether.

In more unseen footage, Haye apparently claimed both he and Jimmy were “thrown out” of the studio on the night of the final. Jimmy later stayed behind to clear the air with Ant and Dec, but the tension clearly hadn’t gone anywhere.

Behind the scenes, it sounds like Jimmy is still pretty unhappy with how everything was handled. A source told The Sun that he felt “stitched up” after the edit left out the full version of his row with Adam, especially the alleged swearing.

“He wanted everyone to see the shocking unedited version of the fight,” they said. “Adam swore at him multiple times and most bystanders were shocked by his actions so Jimmy felt it was the last chance for viewers to see the full extent of his behaviour.

ITV

“He was hugely disappointed in Ant and Dec for appearing to take Adam’s side and feels like he has been made a scapegoat. Jimmy isn’t an angry person but he will stand up for what’s right. He was also disappointed his show buddy Gemma sided with Adam despite not even being present during their row.  He thinks it feels performative on her part.

“He is talking to lawyers and looking into his ITV contract to see what grounds there are to sue.”

ITV, meanwhile, is standing firm. A spokesperson said: “We showed an accurate and fair representation of events.”

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Featured image credit: ITV

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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