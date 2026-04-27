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Alissa drops full transcript of grovelling texts Brook sent her after MAFS Australia wrapped

She attempted an apology, surrounded by lousy excuses

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Alissa Fay has shared a bunch of text messages she said she received from fellow bride Brook Crompton after MAFS Australia 2026 wrapped filming. Brook wasn’t on the show for very long before she quit, but during her time was at the centre of one of the messiest dinner parties in the show’s history.

At dinner party two, the brides had a full-on showdown. It was attack after attack, with Brook and Gia going against the other women. Brook told Stella to “get back in her kennel” and “take off your stripper boots”. She also told her: “I don’t think you’re deep. I think you’re f*cking dumb.” She also went for Alissa, branding her a “ratchet idiot”.

Following this, she issued an apology. But, it was then revealed that Gia and Brook said even more that was cut out the final edit. “I know for a fact everyone is going to watch this show and see that Alissa is a fake f*cking b*tch with those ratchet hair extensions,” Brook said.

Following this, on the MAFS after show, Alissa said Brook, who is now pregnant and engaged, reached out to her on Instagram after the show.

Alissa reads out texts from Brook after MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Brook apologised to Alissa in the texts… if you can call it that

Alissa read out the texts, in which Brook appeared to say sorry, before making excuses about her behaviour. She blamed producers for egging her on.

“Hey Alissa, how are you going? I’m sorry it’s taken me a while to reach out. I’ve taken a lot of time to switch off and think about everything but I really want to apologise again for what happened at the last dinner party I was at,” Alissa read the message as having said.

“I was going through a lot mentally at the time and unfortunately let the experiment get the better of me. An executive actually did come to me and and push that I should go for you and Stella that night and keep stirring sh*t up that night.

“I really regret not trusting myself instead of listening to senior people and the other people that knew you prior. I don’t expect you to reply but I just want you to know where I’m at.”

Alissa hasn’t taken the attempt at an apology well, and said on the spin-off show that she doesn’t believe producers would have told Brook to behave the way she did. Alissa said: “She [Brook] took no accountability, she’s blaming the producers, the executives and I’m sorry the producers aren’t like that.”

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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