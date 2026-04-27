You can change iPhone alarm and ringer volumes separately, and people are losing their minds

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People are losing their actual minds after finding out you can change the volume of your alarm on your iPhone without changing the volume of the ringer. I honestly had no idea.

For years, I’ve been turning the ringer volume up using the volume buttons to make sure my alarm is loud enough. But you don’t have to do that.

People have discovered the revelation after a tweet went viral last which which said: “Apple for the love of all that is holy, can you PLEASE let iPhones change the volume of the alarm without changing the ringer volume? It’s a simple request. I know you can do it.”

It got almost 500k views, and people were absolutely shocked to find out that there has been a way to do it this entire time. My mind is blown. Here’s how to do it.

Apple for the love of all that is holy, can you PLEASE let iPhones change the volume of the alarm without changing the ringer volume? It’s a simple request. I know you can do it. — ⚡︎ (@_sorrengailll) April 15, 2026

Here’s how to change your iPhone alarm volume without changing the ringer

First, you need to stop the volume buttons from changing the sound. To do this, follow these steps:

Open “Settings” Go to “Sounds & Haptics” Slide the “Change with Buttons” slider to off Choose the volume you want your ringer to be

Then, you need to start using Apple’s sleep schedule feature. Here’s how to do it:

Click on the Clock app Select “Change” in the “Sleep | Wake Up” section at the top Choose the time you want to go to bed and wake up every day At the bottom, turn on the “Alarm” slider Select your alarm sound and the volume you want your alarm to be

And voila! Now your alarm volume will be separate from your ringer volume. What a game-changer. I can’t believe I didn’t know this sooner.

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Featured image credit: Apple