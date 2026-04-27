Horrifying details of ‘evidence’ in D4vd case revealed, and it’s more than just his phone

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In D4vd’s most recent court appearance, prosecutors said they have 30 terabytes of evidence directly linked to the case, so here’s a breakdown on what this could include.

Musician D4vd was arrested on the 17th April, and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. The 20-year-old strongly denies these allegations and pleaded “not guilty”.

In his first court hearing, the prosecution brought up 40 terabytes of evidence they allegedly have related to the case, including child sexual abuse material.

“Your honour, as I’ve indicated to counsel, there’s approximately 40 terabytes of discovery in this case; moreover, to obtain the transcript for a grand jury investigation, counsel has to file a motion, she knows the way the system works,” the prosecution responded.

“It is unlikely that there will be very much discovery provided within that period, given the voluminous nature and how long it’s going to take to copy out the drives.”

Besides the alleged large amount of child sexual abuse material found on David’s phone, the evidence allegedly includes forensic material and crucial witness testimony. A full list of witness names will not be released to the public, as this information is sealed under California law; however, according to reports from The Sun, David’s friends and associates have allegedly been interviewed.

The details of the forensic material have not yet been specified. Celeste’s autopsy has been made public, revealing the disturbing details surrounding her murder. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Celeste’s body was dismembered, and her fatal injury was a stab wound. Her severed arms and legs were kept in separate black bags with handles in the trunk of David’s Tesla.

Forensic evidence generally covers scientific information, such as DNA, fingerprints, or trace evidence like fibres.

Evidence can also include someone’s digital footprint, such as text messages, Google searches, social media activity, and more. Active members of David’s Discord server, “d4vd’s closet”, claim Celeste and the musician would chat frequently through the platform. The Discord is still live and running, with almost 40k members.

The next court appearance for David is still uncertain, while the prosecution waits for the massive amount of evidence to be uploaded. David is currently in solitary confinement and is held without bail.

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Featured image via LA County DA /X