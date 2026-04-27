Euphoria actor explains how gory toe-cutting scene was filmed, and it’s actually horrific

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The latest episode of Euphoria has hit us with yet another shocking scene that everybody is talking about, and this time it involves a toe-cutting scene with Jacob Elordi.

We’re three episodes into the new season of Euphoria, and things just keep getting more and more bizarre. Nate’s crushing debt caught up to him after his wedding in last night’s episode, leading to a brutal scene with shady debt collectors beating him bloody. In a hard-to-watch scene, Nate’s toe is cut off using clippers.

nate getting beat up so bad they chopped his toe off, cassie miserable and crying her eyes with her nose bleeding on her wedding day on top of the fact that they’re so in dept that they got attacked in their own home… oh maddy you dodged the biggest bullet of your life #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/D5IaVHKbnI — jolt (@meltborne) April 27, 2026

Jack Topalian, who plays the violent debt collector Naz, spoke to Page Six about the gritty behind-the-scenes details of this graphic scene.

“The clippers that they gave me have pretty sharp edges. So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I did put it around Jake’s toe,” the actor said.

He continued: “If I squeezed a little too hard, it would literally cut his toe. But, everything turned out well! There were no mishaps, no accidents.”

So, yes. Those clippers were in fact real, and if Jack had an accidental sneeze at the wrong time, who knows what would’ve happened to Jacob Elordi’s toes. Even the fight scenes were real to an extent, as Jacob does all his own stunts in Euphoria.

Cassie crying over a simple bloody nose while Nate is getting the absolute shit beat out of him in the background 😭😭😭 #euphoria pic.twitter.com/adQZEx73Ca — ✧ (@Redhibition) April 27, 2026

“There’s a lot of physicality involved with Jacob and Matthew. Jacob did a lot of his own stunts,” Jack added. “That’s [Jacob] really doing the struggling and the fighting and the falling and all of that.”

But unlike some other big-name Hollywood actors, Jacob doesn’t take this as an opportunity to do some cringey method acting when the cameras are cut.

“Obviously, he gets back into character really quickly. But once [the director says ‘cut’], even though he’s been beaten and abused, he’s still having a lot of fun. He’s still cracking jokes and doing things like that.”

We’re yet to see the extent of how things will turn out for Cassie after those horrifying previews, so fingers crossed things don’t get even more horrific for the newlyweds this Sunday.

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Featured image via HBO