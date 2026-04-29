MAFS Australia’s Scott reveals truth behind *that* pink neck pillow and how he really got it

4 hours ago

We’ve got to the homestays week on MAFS Australia, and Gia was absolutely fuming about a pink neck pillow she found in Scott’s house. In an interview after the show, the groom has revealed how he actually got the item, and there are definitely no ex-girlfriends involved.

Gia kicked off after finding the travel pillow in his wardrobe, quickly jumping to conclusions and assuming it must have belonged to an ex-girlfriend… just because it’s pink. She just wouldn’t let it go, despite Scott telling her two of his mates got it for him. He even suggested they call his friends up to prove it.

Even if it did once belong to an ex-girlfriend, Scott isn’t exactly doing anything wrong. But it turns out, he wasn’t lying. Two of his friends really did buy him the pillow when they went to another pal’s wedding in Thailand, and they picked up the pink one because it was the only one left. That’s literally it.

“She instantly just reacted, wondering whose it was. The funniest thing of all is I went to Thailand with my two best friends who were 53 years old – 20 years older than me – and they grabbed me one because it was the only one left in the little kiosk. But I was in trouble because I had a pink neck pillow,” Scott told TV Week.

In another interview with Nine, he insisted: “That is genuinely my pink neck pillow. I had to go to a wedding in Thailand with my two best friends and they come up to me and said ‘Here, take this’. They had a pink one too because that’s all that was in stock at the airport.”

So, that’s the full story of the now infamous neck pillow. Gia was overreacting as per usual.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine