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mafs australia 2026 scott gia house homestays

A nosy look at MAFS Australia groom Scott’s $1.9m coastal house, which Gia refused to live in

I’d marry Scott for that pool and tennis court

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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For homestay week on MAFS Australia 2026, Gia visited Scott’s house on the Gold Coast. She declared the rooms were “too messy” and the storage space was “too small” for her to live in. Her review came as a surprise to many MAFS viewers, as Scott’s house looked pretty fabulous. Here’s a nosy look inside Scott’s multimillion house from MAFS Australia, that didn’t reach Gia’s standards.

Scott lives right by the sea

The MAFS Australia groom Scott lives in Holywell, a boujie suburb of the Gold Coast in Queensland. His home is part of a gated community of villas on a peninsula – so the sea is all-around. Residents have access to a whopping pool, tennis court, tropical gardens, spa and BBQ area. Many of the properties come with their own private marina, and underground parking. Doesn’t sound too shabby.

mafs scott house tennis court

The communal tennis court
(Credit: Nine)

Scott’s home isn’t cheap

Now, we don’t know for certain whether Scott owns his place or rents it. Chattr looked at other villas in the community, and guesstimated Scott’s house could be worth $1.9 million AUD (£1.01 million), and could cost $1,140 AUD (£606) per week to rent. Woah, that’s almost as much as a cupboard under the stairs in a shared house in zone nine of London!

mafs australia 2026 scott kitchen

What a dump! (not)
Credit: Nine

There are plenty of rooms (but not enough for Gia)

Scott’s home has *takes deep breath* three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony, an open-plan kitchen, a home office and a walk-in wardrobe. Oh, and that strange spa area in the master bedroom. I’ll grant Gia that this is an ick.

mafs australia scott kitchen

But look, Gia, he has so many matching kitchen appliances!
(Credit: Nine)

This sounds spacious, but would apparently be a downgrade for Gia. She claimed on MAFS that she has “two closets for myself and a whole beauty room full of stuff” in the four-bedroom home she shares with her daughter. Oh dear.

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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