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Road closures, bus routes, and parking restrictions on Lancaster campus this Roses weekend

Everything you need to know about getting on and off campus this bank holiday

Erin Malik | News
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Lancaster University has released information regarding road closures, bus routes, and parking restrictions on campus over Roses this weekend.

The restrictions are mainly due to a cycling event taking place on Saturday, but some restrictions are in place from Thursday-Tuesday. 

Road Closures

Bigforth Drive

Bigforth Drive – the long road from the Sports Centre to the Underpass – is closed from 5:30pm on Friday until 8pm on Sunday. All vehicles must enter and leave via Alexandra Park during this time, near the Cartmel family flats, but all pedestrian and cycle routes remain open.

North Drive and the Underpass is closed from 10am until 1pm on Saturday for a cycling event. Vehicles parked on North Campus will not be able to be moved from where they are parked during this event. Moreover, no vehicles parked between the LENS building and East Roundabout will be able to leave campus at this time.

Bus Routes

During the Bigforth Drive closure, buses 1, 1A, 4, X4, and 100 will operate via Hazelrigg Lane, Southwest Campus, and the Underpass. The 41 and 42 will operate via the A6. Megabus and Flixbus services will operate from the Graduate College bus stop while the cycling event takes place on Saturday.

Both bus stops outside the Sports Centre are closed throughout the weekend, but the Health and Innovation Campus stops on the A6 will remain in operation.

Bigforth Drive, North Drive, and the Underpass are all closed from 10am-1:30pm on Saturday.

Parking Restrictions

Car parking will be free on campus from Thursday-Monday inclusive. The Sports Centre and Bowling Green car parks are closed from 10pm Wednesday until Tuesday 5th May to prepare for Roses Village, where there will be multiple food stalls and concert areas. Alternative limited parking is available on the Sports Field Car Park. 

The information in full can be found on Lancaster University’s website.

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Erin Malik | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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