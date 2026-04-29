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euphoria the main friend group well some of them rue jules and maddy

The core friend group in Euphoria, ranked by what atrocious friends they are

Cassie scores 0/10, obviously

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The whole premise of Euphoria is that is follows a group of friends in high school. But the core friendship group are pretty terrible friends to each other from the get-go. Here’s a very objective ranking of the OG friend group in Euphoria by what terrible friends they are. I’d be leaving their group chat the second I graduated from high school, tbh.

7. Fezco – 9/10 friendship skills

Well, dealing drugs to children isn’t great. But Fezco did stop selling to Rue once he realised how much she was struggling. He also tried to keep her and Faye away from Laurie. And his scenes with Lexi in season two were just the most precious things ever. Fez supported Lexi’s ambitions, and talked through problems with her, as actual friends are actually meant to do. Woah! He’s the least bad friend in Euphoria, and by a long way.

lexi fez euphoria

#fexi4ever
(Image via HBO)

6. Nate – 5/10 friendship skills

Of course, Nate is the human equivalent of mould on crusty dog sh*t in a rubbish heap. But this is a ranking of who is the worst friend. Since Nate doesn’t appear to have any friends, and only spends time with the girls he gaslights, it’s rather hard to pass judgement on this aspect of him.

5. Lexi – 4/10 friendship skills 

Those points are all for how much she cares about Rue and Fez. As much as Euphoria viewers loved Lexi’s unhinged play, it was objectively a pretty sh*tty thing to do to her supposed friends. It worked out great for Lexi that Rue really loved seeing her life on stage, but I doubt many people would react that way.

4. Maddy – 3/10 friendship skills

euphoria maddy kat

Cassie might be Maddy’s official Best Friend, but her best friendship is with Kat
(Image via HBO)

She gets one point for each time she was supportive of Kat. And absolutely no points for whatever the hell is going in between her and Cassie in season three.

3. Jules – 2/10 friendship skills

She was definitely a bad girlfriend (as was Rue) in season two. But if you set aside Jules’s complicated romance with Rue, and look at platonic friendships, Jules has a bad track record. She keeps prioritising romance (or even just the potential of romance) over her pre-existing friends.

Jules treks to Los Angeles to visit her friend TC… but seems to spend most of the trip sleeping with TC’s roommate Anna. Do you remember that Kat and Jules were friends ahead of season one? I doubt Jules does. In the New Year’s Eve party in season two, Kat even points out that Jules always focuses on her love life instead of her. Jules apologises… but does the exact same thing for the rest of the show.

2. Rue – 1/10 friendship skills

Let’s be real, Rue would also rate her friendship skills 1/10. She’s obviously had a lot to deal with throughout Euphoria. But Rue has objectively behaved like a terrible friend. Within weeks of befriending Jules, Rue became so emotionally dependent on Jules that Jules became overwhelmed. She ignored Lexi until the season two finale. And in the first episode of season three, we learned Rue had recruited Faye to smuggle fentanyl with her. That is not a good invitation. Next time, meet up for coffee!

1. Cassie – 0/10 friendship skills

I mean, need I elaborate?

euphoria nate cassie bathroom

And so it begins…
(Image via HBO)

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Featured images via HBO.

More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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