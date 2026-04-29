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Director reveals Fez’s original Euphoria season three storyline, before Angus Cloud’s death

This would’ve been so good

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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The future of Fez in Euphoria looks very different from what was originally planned, as creator Sam Levinson has opened up about how the story changed following Angus Cloud’s death.

Cloud, who played the fan-favourite drug dealer Fezco, died in 2023 aged 25 after a drug overdose. His passing came during the long gap between seasons two and three, and Levinson has now said it had a huge impact on how the show moved forward.

HBO

Speaking about the loss, Levinson said: “I think losing Angus was really hard for us as a production. I loved him very deeply, and I fought hard to keep him clean.”

Despite initial uncertainty, Fez hasn’t been written out entirely. In the opening episode of season three, Rue reveals he’s still alive, but now behind bars, serving a 30-year sentence. She even urges Lexi to get in touch, saying he misses her.

There’s also already been some backlash. One scene in episode three shows Rue taking a call from Fez in prison, where he jokes about escaping using “parkour”. Only Rue’s side of the conversation is heard, and while it’s brief, some people have called the moment “in bad taste”.

According to Levinson, Fez’s storyline was originally set to be much bigger. In early drafts of season three, written before Cloud’s death, the character played a central role.

HBO

“Angus was the backbone of that season,” Levinson said. “I used to even talk to him about it because I wanted him to stay clean. I would invite him over and I’d tell him what the plans were for the character. I’d say, ‘Look, he’s been in prison for a few years, so you’ve got to get that yoked prison body’.

“I wanted him to start working out and taking care of himself.”

Levinson also revealed that he’d repeatedly considered killing Fez off in earlier seasons, but ultimately held back each time.

“I wanted him to have something to hold onto, a tangible goal for the future,” he explained.

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Featured image credit: HBO

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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