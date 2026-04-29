Peaky Blinders’ star-studded cast take over Birmingham park while filming new series

By order of the Peaky Blinders: Two new series are on their way

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The new Peaky Blinders cast were seen filming for the latest series in Cannon Hill Park on Monday 27th April.

Film crews were seen filming dramatic scenes throughout the day in Birmingham’s largest park.

Stars included Conleth Hill, known for his role as Varys in Game of Thrones.

The 61-year-old Northern Irish actor shot scenes on a bridge in the park.

He was seen to be chatting to a woman as they walked over the bridge. The woman is then dragged over the bridge by a man and two nuns, screaming: “No, get off me, please.”

The upcoming series follows the success of the hit Netflix film The Immortal Man, which held its premiere in Birmingham’s Centenary Square in March.

The show will be set in the 1950s and pick up from the events of the World War II-set film.

It will place the Shelby family at the centre of the race to rebuild Birmingham.

However, the sequel series also marks the passing of the mantle to a new generation of Peaky Blinders with Cillian Murphy not reprising his role as the notorious Tommy Shelby.

The series will instead focus on Tommy’s eldest son, Duke, played by Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell.

The cast also includes Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski.

An onlooker commented: “It is great to see Peaky Blinders back and being filmed in Birmingham again.

“All the costumes look a bit different to what you might consider the usual Peaky Blinders style but as it’s set ten years on from the film that’s not surprising.

“All the cast looked pretty relaxed but the scenes looked as intense as ever so it doesn’t look to have lost any of its edge.

“I didn’t know Conleth Hill had been confirmed as cast either, which is amazing as I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan too.”

The BBC recently confirmed two series for the revamped drama as part of its partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Speaking on the new generation of Peaky Blinders, director Steven Knight said: “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast.

“There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

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Featured images via SWNS.