Zoë Kravitz’s ‘gross’ comments on underage Jaden Smith resurface after engagement confirmed

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Zoë Kravitz is in the news right now after her engagement with Harry Styles, but now some old comments surrounding her much younger co-star Jaden Smith have resurfaced.

After a whirlwind eight-month romance full of super cute dates in numerous European cities, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have confirmed their engagement to close family and friends. Zoë has a flashy diamond ring to prove it – even more expensive than the ring her ex, Channing Tatum, gave her when he proposed.

@tessaenorton In light of recent news!!! 💍 A month later I still can’t believe this happened. To paint the scene we were out on our usual route, the album just came out, I had “Ready Steady Go” in my headphones and suddenly they were right there! Whirlwind moment, I was so caught off guard I could barely form a complete sentence 😅 #harrystyles #zoekravitz #nyc ♬ Carla’s Song – Harry Styles

In the middle of all the excitement, an old, controversial interview with Zoë has gone viral. The actress starred in After Earth, a 2013 dystopian science fiction film. She acted alongside Will Smith and his son Jaden, who was about 14 years old at the time of filming.

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,” Zoë told V Magazine.

“He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, ‘When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14’.”

Zoë and Jaden have an 11-year age gap between them, so at the time, Zoë was 25 years old. The next year, when Jaden was 15 years old, he took Zoë to the Divergent premiere as his “date”.

The comments were a little controversial at the time, but they really blew up in 2024 after that chaotic Oscars situation. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, Zoë shared an Instagram post with a shady caption.

“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” she said in a now-deleted post.

Zoë was slated for this post by people online who defended Will Smith’s actions, believing he was just standing up for his wife. After the wave of backlash, Zoë deleted the caption and then the post entirely.

Jaden Smith has never acknowledged the comments Zoë made about him.

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Featured image via Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock and YouTube