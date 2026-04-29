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Addison Rae’s dad arrested for felony days after welfare check launched an investigation

He’s still in custody

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Days after police responded to a mental health check at his home, Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, was arrested earlier this week.

According to TMZ, Monty was arrested on April 28 for a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. His mugshot showed him in the typical orange jumpsuit, and the publication reported that he’s still in custody.

The arrest came after a welfare check on April 23. In footage obtained by the publication, numerous police cars were captured outside his property as they responded to a mental health complaint made from inside the property. It’s believed the complaint and mental health check prompted an investigation, which led to his arrest on Tuesday.

More information is set to follow.

Lafayette Sherrif Department

Credit: Lafayette Sheriff Department

This isn’t the first time Addison Rae’s dad has been arrested

In July 2025, Monty Lopez was arrested for allegedly “exposing his genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view, or in any prison or jail, with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive.”

The incident had occurred a year before, in 2024, and court documents showed that he was charged with felony obscenity and a sex crime. His bond was set at $2,500. He pleaded not guilty, and the case is still “active”, according to The Blast.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Monty Lopez (@montylopez)

Monty shares Addison Rae and her siblings, Enzo and Lucas, with his ex-wife, Sheri Easterling. He also has a daughter from another relationship, Macye Neumeyer. Shortly after his arrest last year, Sheri filed for primary custody of their youngest son, Lucas.

He is now married to Kaitlyn Nicole Robins, whom he wed in Las Vegas in October 2025.

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Featured image credit: Lafayette Sheriff’s Department and Monty Lopez/Instagram

More on: Addison Rae Celebrity Music Police
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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