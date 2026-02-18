Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

30 mins ago

Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, has been arrested in Louisiana over an alleged public exposure incident, according to court documents.

Lopez, whose legal name is Manolito Juan Lopez, was arrested in July by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police allege he intentionally exposed his genitals and pubic hair in a public place “with the intent of arousing sexual desire” or in a manner considered “patently offensive”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Lopez (@montylopez)

The alleged incident itself is said to have taken place nearly a year earlier, on 31st August 2024.

According to documents obtained by The Tab, the charges against the 50-year-old are listed as felony obscenity and a sex crime. His bond was set at $2,500. He has pleaded not guilty, and a court hearing is scheduled for 19th March. Prosecutors have reportedly recommended a sentence of one year of hard labour.

Lopez has frequently drawn attention in recent years due to his high-profile family and turbulent personal life. He shares three children, Addison, Enzo and Lucas, with his ex-wife Sheri Easterling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Lopez (@montylopez)

The couple first married in 2004, divorced during Addison’s childhood, then remarried in 2017 before separating again in 2022 amid allegations of infidelity. A woman named Renée Ash accused Lopez of misleading her during a five-month relationship. She claimed he lied about his marriage status. During that time, Addison’s mum Sheri Easterling addressed the emotional impact publicly, writing, “Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved.”

After their split, Easterling briefly dated rapper Yung Gravy, prompting a viral online feud in which Lopez challenged him to a fight on TikTok.

Lopez later married Kaitlyn Nicole Robins in October 2025 in Las Vegas after the pair met in Louisiana. Sheri has also claimed that on October 29, 2025, Monty showed up at her home and violently banged on the door, insisting everyone come out to meet his new wife. She said she called police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Nicole Lopez (@kaitlynnicolelopez)

The case has brought renewed scrutiny to Lopez, who has often appeared in Addison Rae’s social media content and previously attempted to build his own online following alongside his daughter’s rise to fame.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram