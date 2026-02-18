The Tab

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

He’s no stranger to scandal

Hebe Hancock

Addison Raes dad, Monty Lopez, has been arrested in Louisiana over an alleged public exposure incident, according to court documents.

Lopez, whose legal name is Manolito Juan Lopez, was arrested in July by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police allege he intentionally exposed his genitals and pubic hair in a public place “with the intent of arousing sexual desire” or in a manner considered “patently offensive”.

The alleged incident itself is said to have taken place nearly a year earlier, on 31st August 2024.

According to documents obtained by The Tab, the charges against the 50-year-old are listed as felony obscenity and a sex crime. His bond was set at $2,500. He has pleaded not guilty, and a court hearing is scheduled for 19th March. Prosecutors have reportedly recommended a sentence of one year of hard labour.

Lopez has frequently drawn attention in recent years due to his high-profile family and turbulent personal life. He shares three children, Addison, Enzo and Lucas, with his ex-wife Sheri Easterling.

The couple first married in 2004, divorced during Addison’s childhood, then remarried in 2017 before separating again in 2022 amid allegations of infidelity. A woman named Renée Ash accused Lopez of misleading her during a five-month relationship. She claimed he lied about his marriage status. During that time, Addison’s mum Sheri Easterling addressed the emotional impact publicly, writing, “Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved.”

After their split, Easterling briefly dated rapper Yung Gravy, prompting a viral online feud in which Lopez challenged him to a fight on TikTok.

Lopez later married Kaitlyn Nicole Robins in October 2025 in Las Vegas after the pair met in Louisiana. Sheri has also claimed that on October 29, 2025, Monty showed up at her home and violently banged on the door, insisting everyone come out to meet his new wife. She said she called police.

The case has brought renewed scrutiny to Lopez, who has often appeared in Addison Rae’s social media content and previously attempted to build his own online following alongside his daughter’s rise to fame.

Hebe Hancock

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Claudia Cox

The last Australian expert felt ‘sick’ at dinner parties

