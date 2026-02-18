Amanda Seyfried reveals Channing Tatum once peed on her leg on purpose, for a wild reason

6 hours ago

Amanda Seyfried is everyone right now, having a real revival from her Mean Girls and Mamma Mia era, and she just revealed a wild story about how Channing Tatum peed on her. Yes, THE Channing Tatum once peed on Amanda Seyfried’s leg, and it wasn’t an accident. He fully did it on purpose. And it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.

Speaking to Deadline, the actress was asked about her favourite behind-the-scenes memory and said: “The relationship that I had with Channing Tatum in Dear John. He and I effed with each other the entire movie in like a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny and we had a great time.”

She then explained the pee story. “He peed on my leg once without me knowing. He peed on my leg on the beach. And I didn’t realise at first and then I was like, ‘Oh that’s why he’s standing so close to me. What the..?'”

They were filming the classic 2010 romance movie Dear John together at the time, in which they play lovers, and they were constantly pulling pranks on each other on set. This was one of the pranks, and Amanda found it hilarious. Yep, he literally peed on her as a prank.

The worst part is that a bit of the pee went into a coffee cup, and one of the makeup artists was about to drink from it, but Amanda managed to save her from taking a sip just in time.

She recalled: “There was a coffee cup very close by, and a little bit got in the coffee cup and he ran away. As I was screaming and one of the makeup artists picked it up and was about to drink it and I saved her.” This just gets wilder and wilder.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about their funny relationship, either. In an interview with E! News, Amanda called Channing her “favourite co-star thus far”. Wow! What a compliment.

“Channing and I have a very similar set behaviour,” she said in June 2015. “We don’t take anything too seriously, but we’re shooting a movie that’s very heavy, all about love and romance. It’s a tear-jerker, so we just like to play around.”

