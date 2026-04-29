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Noah Beck

Noah Beck’s teacher mum placed on leave after his sister was fired for sleeping with student

A resurfaced TikTok saw his mum allegedly simulate a s*x act on him

Kieran Galpin | News
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Just a few weeks after his sister was fired from her teaching job for allegedly sleeping with a student, Noah Beck’s mum has also been placed on leave.

Noah Beck’s mum, Amy Beck, is a teacher, but she was placed on leave this week after a resurfaced TikTok video emerged. The TikTok, filmed in 2020, showed Noah and his mum lip-syncing to Jay Rock’s King’s Dead, which contains lyrics about oral s*x. Noah was pushing his mum’s head down in the now-viral clip as she made exaggerated facial expressions.

As reported by AZCentral, Amy was placed on leave from Coyote Hills Elementary School on Monday, April 27. A substitute teacher is picking up her classes as the school district investigates the “highly inappropriate” matter internally.

Noah Beck weird videos with mom
byu/Interesting-Will5267 inLAinfluencersnark

Noah Beck has been approached for comment.

The Noah Beck TikTok resurfaced after his sister was fired

Last month, Noah Beck’s sister, Haley, was fired from her own teaching job after thousands of messages to an underage student emerged. It came to light after the teen’s grandmother found explicit videos on his phone.

“For this ‘relationship’ being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it,” a note in Haley’s home read, according to the police report. “There is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I’d want to do all this with.”

Haley allegedly began grooming the teen during sophomore year when she was his psychology teacher. She reportedly did his homework, inflated his grades, and gave him preferential treatment during class. Other accusations included lending him her car, buying him gifts, giving him booze and drugs, and gifting him more than $600, police documents showed.

Put A Sock In It Podcast/YouTube

Credit: Put A Sock In It Podcast/YouTube

Another teacher, Angela Burlaka, 47, had sexual encounters with the same teenage student, and both of them were placed on administrative leave in 2025. Burlaka voluntarily surrendered her Arizona teaching certificates, but Beck did not and she was fired by unanimous vote.

Neither teacher has been criminally charged, but earlier this month, police resubmitted the case to prosecutors seeking felony charges.

Neither Haley Beck nor Angela Burlaka has publicly addressed the claims.

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Featured image credit: Noah Beck/Instagram/TikTok

More on: Influencers Instagram Police TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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