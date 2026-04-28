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Maddy’s tragic entrance at Nate and Cassie’s wedding is getting dragged for brutal reason

The reactions are hilarious

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Maddy made a dramatic entrance to Nate and Cassie’s wedding in the latest episode of Euphoria, but it’s getting dragged for one big reason.

The latest episode of Euphoria was the highly anticipated wedding of everyone’s favourite characters to hate, Nate and Cassie. It was full of lots of wild moments, from Nate getting confronted by debt collectors at his own wedding ceremony to BB’s surprise entrance, sporting a baby bump.

But one small moment is going viral online, and it really exposes a major problem with this season of Euphoria.

Maddy attended Nate and Cassie’s wedding in a gorgeous green dress that exposed most of her midsection and back, with her hair slicked back and absolutely flawless makeup. So what could make this iconic moment viral for all the wrong reasons? The music, of course.

“This Donkey Kong jungle exploration music though,” said one person on X.

“Getting rid of Labrinth was the biggest mistake this show made, what is the music,” said another.

Tehre’s hundreds of more X posts and TikToks making fun of this exact scene, as well as re-editing it with Labrinth’s music. Season one and two of Euphoria had really important scenes that tied in with original music made just for the show. For the first season, the final episode’s All For Us sequence was the highlight of the show for a lot of people. Then in the second season, Labbrinh and Zendaya’s I’m Tired accompanied one of the most beautiful scenes.

When asked why he left the show, Labrinth blamed a shift in the vibes on set as the show got more popular.

“I just felt that the family and the fluidity started to deteriorate, and the creative camaraderie started to dissipate, and it felt like it was happening for no reason,” he told GQ. “It felt like I had offended people for no reason.”

Critically acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer is now responsible for the music for Euphoria, but it’s clear viewers miss Labrinth’s unique touch.

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Featured image via HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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