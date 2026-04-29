Unchosen actor drops biggest hint yet that Netflix drama could return for series two

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Unchosen has climbed its way to the top of the Netflix‘s charts, pulling in viewers despite reviews that have been… mixed, to put it kindly. Still, that hasn’t stopped it becoming the latest binge obsession, with plenty of comparisons already being thrown at it (looking at you, Harlan Coben adaptations). People are already asking the same question: Are we getting more?

The six-part series follows a young couple raised inside a religious sect, with one of them starting to question everything after a life-altering encounter with a stranger. Naturally, things spiral. The show stars Asa Butterfield, Molly Windsor and Fra Fee, and it’s Fra who’s now added fuel to the series two rumours.

While Netflix hasn’t said a single word about whether Unchosen will return, Fra has hinted that there could be more story to tell, and he’s very much on board.

“I would love to continue [Sam’s] journey simply because I hadn’t come across such a brilliant character in so long, really,” Fra said during an interview with Collider. “And I would just love to explore him further.”

He also made it clear that while the show wraps things up neatly, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s over for good.

“It’s a very satisfying end to the show, and if it were to end here, it’s quite a satisfying one. But you know, like anything, if you know these shows, if it’s a big success, you know they’ll want to carry it on, and I think Julie probably has some ideas up her sleeve already.”

So basically, it could end there… but also, it absolutely could not.

Given how well it’s performing right now, it wouldn’t be shocking if Netflix decided to keep it going, especially if there’s already more story mapped out behind the scenes.

Also starring Siobhan Finneran and Christopher Eccleston as the deeply unsettling Mr and Mrs Phillips, the show definitely leaves enough intrigue hanging to justify another round.

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Featured image credit: Netflix