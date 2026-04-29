The MAFS Australia couples keep arguing about distance, so here’s how far apart they live

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We’ve reached that point of MAFS Australia when all the happy couples clock that they live a thousand miles apart, and argue about it. For UK viewers with limited knowledge of Australian geography, it can be hard to follow what the couples are rowing about. So, here’s a rundown of precisely how far apart all the (surviving) couples of MAFS Australia 2026 live. Woah, some of these couples had no shot of working in real life.

Alissa and David

Alissa hails from Adelaide – there was even a poster with her on at the airport.

Alissa and her ex were moderately well-known influencers in Adelaide before she signed up to MAFS. David lives in Brisbane. These cities are 1,240 miles apart. That’s quite a trek. You can get a direct flight from Brisbane to Adelaide in two hours and 45 minutes (or drive for 22 hours straight).

Bec and Danny

Bec is very much an Adelaide girly. She’s lived there for most of her live (excluding her stint in London alongside Love Island’s Samie Elishi, of course). The house we saw on MAFS was gifted by her family. Danny has lived in Melbourne for around 15 years. He works as an estate area in a posh, residential part of the city called Ashburton.

Melbourne and Adelaide are both along the south coast of Australia. The flight takes an hour and 20 minutes, and the drive would be eight hours.

Chris and Sam

Chris’s “farm” (including the holiday cottages you could actually stay in) is a two-hour drive south of Sydney. Sam is based in Adelaide (although, Sam seems to spends lots of time in Sydney). Sam’s fitness studio and Chris’s farm are 690 miles apart, as the crow flies. It would take about 15 hours to drive between them.

Filip and Stella

Stella is based in Sydney. She works as a beautician just around the corner from the apartments where MAFS is filmed.

When MAFS was being filmed, Filip lived in Melbourne. A flight from Sydney to Melbourne is usually around an hour and a half (or, you could embark on a nine-hour road trip).

Gia and Scott

The $1.9 million coastal villa that Gia deemed “unliveable” is in Hollywell, a boujie part of the Gold Coast. When this season of MAFS was being filmed in the summer of 2025, Gia was based in Melbourne. Their homes were about 1,070 miles apart. That would be an 18-hour drive (or a 15-day walk).

Rachel and Steven

Rachel’s home is in Melbourne. Steven and his boat-fixing business are in the suburbs of Sydney. During homestay week, they visited Steven’s parents’ holiday house in the Central Coast area, and went fishing by Mannering Park. Aw, Rachel and Filip could’ve book the same flights to visit Steven and Stella.

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Featured image of MAFS via Channel 4.