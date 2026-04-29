The Tab
mafs australia 2026 how far apart do all the couples live stella and filip

The MAFS Australia couples keep arguing about distance, so here’s how far apart they live

Er, Alissa and David have a good reason to worry

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve reached that point of MAFS Australia when all the happy couples clock that they live a thousand miles apart, and argue about it. For UK viewers with limited knowledge of Australian geography, it can be hard to follow what the couples are rowing about. So, here’s a rundown of precisely how far apart all the (surviving) couples of MAFS Australia 2026 live. Woah, some of these couples had no shot of working in real life.

Alissa and David

Alissa hails from Adelaide – there was even a poster with her on at the airport.

mafs australia alissa david adelaide airport

I’ve never seen Alissa this pleased to see David
(Credit: Nine)

Alissa and her ex were moderately well-known influencers in Adelaide before she signed up to MAFS. David lives in Brisbane. These cities are 1,240 miles apart. That’s quite a trek. You can get a direct flight from Brisbane to Adelaide in two hours and 45 minutes (or drive for 22 hours straight).

Bec and Danny

Bec is very much an Adelaide girly. She’s lived there for most of her live (excluding her stint in London alongside Love Island’s Samie Elishi, of course). The house we saw on MAFS was gifted by her family. Danny has lived in Melbourne for around 15 years. He works as an estate area in a posh, residential part of the city called Ashburton.

mafs australia bec house homestay

Bec’s house in Adelaide
(Credit: Nine)

Melbourne and Adelaide are both along the south coast of Australia. The flight takes an hour and 20 minutes, and the drive would be eight hours.

Chris and Sam

Chris’s “farm” (including the holiday cottages you could actually stay in) is a two-hour drive south of Sydney. Sam is based in Adelaide (although, Sam seems to spends lots of time in Sydney). Sam’s fitness studio and Chris’s farm are 690 miles apart, as the crow flies. It would take about 15 hours to drive between them.

Filip and Stella

Stella is based in Sydney. She works as a beautician just around the corner from the apartments where MAFS is filmed.

When MAFS was being filmed, Filip lived in Melbourne. A flight from Sydney to Melbourne is usually around an hour and a half (or, you could embark on a nine-hour road trip).

Gia and Scott

The $1.9 million coastal villa that Gia deemed “unliveable” is in Hollywell, a boujie part of the Gold Coast. When this season of MAFS was being filmed in the summer of 2025, Gia was based in Melbourne. Their homes were about 1,070 miles apart. That would be an 18-hour drive (or a 15-day walk).

mafs australia scott house

It looks alright to me
(Image via Channel 4)

Rachel and Steven

Rachel’s home is in Melbourne. Steven and his boat-fixing business are in the suburbs of Sydney. During homestay week, they visited Steven’s parents’ holiday house in the Central Coast area, and went fishing by Mannering Park. Aw, Rachel and Filip could’ve book the same flights to visit Steven and Stella.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image of MAFS via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Two more MAFS Australia 2026 cast members just got matching tattoos and it’s too much

MAFS Australia’s Scott reveals truth behind *that* pink neck pillow and how he really got it

mafs australia 2026 scott gia house homestays

A nosy look at MAFS Australia groom Scott’s $1.9m coastal house, which Gia refused to live in

Latest
mafs australia 2026 chris sam homestay

The missing context of why Chris and Sam’s homestay on MAFS Australia was such a disaster

Claudia Cox

They had no contact for four days beforehand?!

The serious reason MAFS Australia was forced to set harsher rules and curfews for cast this year

Hayley Soen

Internal emails were sent over the ‘crisis-management nightmare’

mafs australia 2026 how far apart do all the couples live stella and filip

The MAFS Australia couples keep arguing about distance, so here’s how far apart they live

Claudia Cox

Er, Alissa and David have a good reason to worry

mafs australia 2026 chris sam homestay farm

Inside Chris’s ‘farm’ from MAFS Australia, which you too could have an awkward holiday in

Claudia Cox

Yup, it’s on Airbnb

We tried every bottomless brunch in Durham: Here’s how they ranked

May Thomson

Solid advice from two bottomless brunchaholics

Newcastle University student caught running drugs fined £500 and had to move back in with mum

Tilly Nelson

The 22-year-old walked free from court after being caught dealing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis

23 lessons I’ve learnt across three years at the University of Exeter

Nicola Jennison

From a soon-to-be graduate

Meet the American student mapping his way through every Spoons in London

Gamze Aslan

One student, four months: Every Wetherspoon in the city

Exeter’s housing crisis: ‘It feels like the city doesn’t want me’

Lucy Williams

Exeter residents say high rents and co-living spaces are forcing them out

Cassie’s parents’ messy relationship in Euphoria explains everything about her in season three

Hebe Hancock

I need a recap

Omg, there’s even more ‘proof’ of feud on Euphoria set between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘evidence’ is piling up

Attention Lancaster and York students! Here is your official Roses timetable

Erin Malik

Just in time to help you schedule your action-packed weekend

This Euphoria behind the scenes shot of Cassie’s OF makes the whole thing even worse

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m beyond uncomfortable

Mums pay me £350 to sleep with their sons, and this is the important reason I do it

Ellissa Bain

Her husband sometimes helps out too

Unchosen actor drops biggest hint yet that Netflix drama could return for series two

Hebe Hancock

I need it ASAP

Two more MAFS Australia 2026 cast members just got matching tattoos and it’s too much

Ellissa Bain

This cast is obsessed

Here’s what happens to Rue next, after she’s pulled over at the end of Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

How’s she gonna get out of this one?!

Gia has had a sad life update since filming for MAFS Australia 2026 ended

Hayley Soen

Oh dear

Eerie details of D4vd tour, including ‘funeral’ and coffin go viral after murder charge

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His Withered tour was ended after Celeste’s body was found

Sport, socials, and status: What is Leeds Varsity really about?

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Does Varsity connect us as much as its meant to?