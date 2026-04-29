The Tab

The serious reason MAFS Australia was forced to set harsher rules and curfews for cast this year

Internal emails were sent over the ‘crisis-management nightmare’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

MAFS Australia 2026 producers have upped the strict rules on the cast members this year. When the participants are taking part in the show, they live under a number of rules. They include restricting contact with the outside world, curfews, and having producers around in their apartments a lot of the time.

But, this lot have been chaotic from the get go, and more has had to be done. Even before the show had aired, a report said MAFS Australia 2026 filming had pushed the show to “breaking point” and it was “in crisis” trying to control most “volatile” cast ever.

According to MailOnline, producers were forced to introduce unprecedented measures during filming this year. This included weekly drug testing, tightened curfews and a zero-tolerance behaviour policy. This was because filming “spiralled out of control just weeks into production.” Anyone tested and found positive for drugs would be immediately removed from the experiment.

MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

Multiple MAFS insiders have spoken to the publication, and described the season as a “crisis management nightmare”, with walkouts, disappearances, explosive dinner parties and ego clashes. Apparently things got so bad that even crew members who have worked on the show for years were shocked by what went down.

Now we’re seeing more of these moments come to air, more information about the restrictions the show had to put in place have been revealed. Lots of the drama we’ve seen has really only been the tip of the iceberg, as the rest has been unbroadcastable.

Producers have had to step into arguments when it looked like things were getting physical, and insults have been so abhorrent they’ve been edited out. According to insiders who spoke to Daily Mail Australia, infamous dinner party two, where the brides had a complete showdown, was a massive “turning point”.

MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

One said this dinner party was the moment the entire production shifted. In the days that followed, EndemolShine (the production company behind MAFS) implemented unprecedented measures, including weekly drug testing, tightened curfews and zero-tolerance behaviour policies.

An internal email reportedly expressed “utter disappointment” in the participants, warning there would be no flexibility moving forward. “This was a crisis-management nightmare,” one production source said. “After that dinner party and the weekend before, everything changed.”

From then point on, filming rules became tighter, rules were tougher and tensions even higher. Producers are said to have been “fearful” and “on edge” for the rest of filming, over the potential of further meltdowns, walkouts or physical altercations.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Gia has had a sad life update since filming for MAFS Australia 2026 ended

Their MAFS homestay was bad, but Scott says Gia threw insults and called him names off-camera

The worst comments MAFS Australia has been forced to bleep out, ranked by pure vulgarity

Latest
mafs australia 2026 chris sam homestay

The missing context of why Chris and Sam’s homestay on MAFS Australia was such a disaster

Claudia Cox

They had no contact for four days beforehand?!

The serious reason MAFS Australia was forced to set harsher rules and curfews for cast this year

Hayley Soen

Internal emails were sent over the ‘crisis-management nightmare’

mafs australia 2026 how far apart do all the couples live stella and filip

The MAFS Australia couples keep arguing about distance, so here’s how far apart they live

Claudia Cox

Er, Alissa and David have a good reason to worry

mafs australia 2026 chris sam homestay farm

Inside Chris’s ‘farm’ from MAFS Australia, which you too could have an awkward holiday in

Claudia Cox

Yup, it’s on Airbnb

We tried every bottomless brunch in Durham: Here’s how they ranked

May Thomson

Solid advice from two bottomless brunchaholics

Newcastle University student caught running drugs fined £500 and had to move back in with mum

Tilly Nelson

The 22-year-old walked free from court after being caught dealing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis

23 lessons I’ve learnt across three years at the University of Exeter

Nicola Jennison

From a soon-to-be graduate

Meet the American student mapping his way through every Spoons in London

Gamze Aslan

One student, four months: Every Wetherspoon in the city

Exeter’s housing crisis: ‘It feels like the city doesn’t want me’

Lucy Williams

Exeter residents say high rents and co-living spaces are forcing them out

Cassie’s parents’ messy relationship in Euphoria explains everything about her in season three

Hebe Hancock

I need a recap

Omg, there’s even more ‘proof’ of feud on Euphoria set between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘evidence’ is piling up

Attention Lancaster and York students! Here is your official Roses timetable

Erin Malik

Just in time to help you schedule your action-packed weekend

This Euphoria behind the scenes shot of Cassie’s OF makes the whole thing even worse

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m beyond uncomfortable

Mums pay me £350 to sleep with their sons, and this is the important reason I do it

Ellissa Bain

Her husband sometimes helps out too

Unchosen actor drops biggest hint yet that Netflix drama could return for series two

Hebe Hancock

I need it ASAP

Two more MAFS Australia 2026 cast members just got matching tattoos and it’s too much

Ellissa Bain

This cast is obsessed

Here’s what happens to Rue next, after she’s pulled over at the end of Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

How’s she gonna get out of this one?!

Gia has had a sad life update since filming for MAFS Australia 2026 ended

Hayley Soen

Oh dear

Eerie details of D4vd tour, including ‘funeral’ and coffin go viral after murder charge

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His Withered tour was ended after Celeste’s body was found

Sport, socials, and status: What is Leeds Varsity really about?

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Does Varsity connect us as much as its meant to?