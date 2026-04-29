The serious reason MAFS Australia was forced to set harsher rules and curfews for cast this year

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MAFS Australia 2026 producers have upped the strict rules on the cast members this year. When the participants are taking part in the show, they live under a number of rules. They include restricting contact with the outside world, curfews, and having producers around in their apartments a lot of the time.

But, this lot have been chaotic from the get go, and more has had to be done. Even before the show had aired, a report said MAFS Australia 2026 filming had pushed the show to “breaking point” and it was “in crisis” trying to control most “volatile” cast ever.

According to MailOnline, producers were forced to introduce unprecedented measures during filming this year. This included weekly drug testing, tightened curfews and a zero-tolerance behaviour policy. This was because filming “spiralled out of control just weeks into production.” Anyone tested and found positive for drugs would be immediately removed from the experiment.

Multiple MAFS insiders have spoken to the publication, and described the season as a “crisis management nightmare”, with walkouts, disappearances, explosive dinner parties and ego clashes. Apparently things got so bad that even crew members who have worked on the show for years were shocked by what went down.

Now we’re seeing more of these moments come to air, more information about the restrictions the show had to put in place have been revealed. Lots of the drama we’ve seen has really only been the tip of the iceberg, as the rest has been unbroadcastable.

Producers have had to step into arguments when it looked like things were getting physical, and insults have been so abhorrent they’ve been edited out. According to insiders who spoke to Daily Mail Australia, infamous dinner party two, where the brides had a complete showdown, was a massive “turning point”.

One said this dinner party was the moment the entire production shifted. In the days that followed, EndemolShine (the production company behind MAFS) implemented unprecedented measures, including weekly drug testing, tightened curfews and zero-tolerance behaviour policies.

An internal email reportedly expressed “utter disappointment” in the participants, warning there would be no flexibility moving forward. “This was a crisis-management nightmare,” one production source said. “After that dinner party and the weekend before, everything changed.”

From then point on, filming rules became tighter, rules were tougher and tensions even higher. Producers are said to have been “fearful” and “on edge” for the rest of filming, over the potential of further meltdowns, walkouts or physical altercations.

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