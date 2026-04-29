The missing context of why Chris and Sam’s homestay on MAFS Australia was such a disaster

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Chris and Sam seemed to be one of the better-suited couples on MAFS Australia 2026. But their trip to Chris’s farm for homestay week was a total disaster. The downfall of their relationship seems pretty sudden when you watch it on TV. Missing context from the build-up to MAFS’s homestay week explains why Chris and Sam’s trip was already doomed before they arrived at the farm.

Apparently, Chris and Sam weren’t living in the same apartment ahead of MAFS‘s homestay week. They weren’t even on speaking terms.

Sam explained on the MAFS Funny podcast: “People missed also that there was four days between when we had that couch session, and when we left for [homestays]. And in those four days, Chris did not reach out to me once.

“He didn’t say, ‘Looking forward to the farm!’ He didn’t contact me. It got to the night before we were meant to leave. And I messaged him saying, ‘Hey, are we going to the farm tomorrow?’ And he was like, ‘Yup, looking forward to getting outside.'”

Ouch.

Sam “didn’t want to be at the farm”, and felt “you could also tell Chris didn’t want me at the farm.”

Sam also claims he came up with his list of questions following the commitment ceremony. He wanted to “rip the band aid off” read out the questions from the notebook as soon as they arrived at the farm. “Or, alternatively, I would have just broken up with him straight away when we got to the farm.”

Chris took off in the morning, so Sam filled the wait by adding more questions to the list. That’s why the list of questions seemed so random by the time Sam finally read them out.

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Featured image via Channel 4