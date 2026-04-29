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Two more MAFS Australia 2026 cast members just got matching tattoos and it’s too much

This cast is obsessed

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The MAFS Australia 2026 cast are obsessed with getting matching tattoos. First, it was Gia and Scott, who have hilariously now had to get them covered up, then Rachel and Stella got inked as an iconic swipe at another bride. And now there’s another couple who have got matching inks?!

Yep, Gia and Chris went out and got inked together as a symbol of their “villain” friendship. She got the word “stargirl” and he got the matching “starboy,” both tatted on their arms. They haven’t explained the meaning, but I guess it’s because they think they were the stars of the show. Yeah… for all the wrong reasons.

Credit: Channel Nine

Chris shared a video of them both getting inked on Instagram in April and wrote: “Matching tattoos… because therapy is expensive.” The pair very quickly got really close during the experiment and have continued to be besties on the outside.

“As soon as I met Gia, we became so close and best friends. She always had my back. When I was right, when I was wrong, she was always there. She was my ride or die. She was my safe space,” Chris said in an Instagram video. Their messy friendship really intensified at the retreat, when Gia confronted Sam over his lack of affection.

Speaking on The Ella Era podcast, Chris added: “We befriended like the arch nemesis of the experiment. It was crazy. I’m sure the producers were just like licking their lips when those friendships happened because obviously it created drama.”

There were rumours that the pair had fallen out after the show finished airing in Australia, but Chris confirmed they’re still besties at the start of April. “I thought you stopped being friends after her birthday,” someone asked. Chris replied: “No we’re still friends, this was taken last week.”

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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