This Euphoria behind the scenes shot of Cassie’s OF makes the whole thing even worse

1 hour ago

Cassie’s OnlyFans scenes have been one of the most controversial parts of the newest season of Euphoria, but these behind-the-scenes shots make them even harder to watch.

In the newest season of Euphoria, it’s revealed that Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, makes a huge career choice. After struggling financially to afford her and Nate’s lavish wedding because of her partner’s secret debt, Cassie decides to start an OnlyFans account. There’s a lot of debate around this character choice by Sam Levinson, but things got even more shocking during the montage of Cassie’s OnlyFans content.

Maddy is helping Cassie with her OnlyFans in ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 “Poke the ass up.” pic.twitter.com/4UgOaQb3wR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2026

In one shot that has since gone viral, Cassie poses suggestively in a see-through top while dressed like a baby. In another OnlyFans content shoot, Cassie is completely topless, eating an ice cream cone, then dressed only in an American flag.

A behind-the-scenes shot gave Euphoria viewers a glimpse at what it was like on set, and people pointed out one glaring issue with the production team.

wow, isn’t there a woman in this production for sydney sweeney not to be so uncomfortable???? pic.twitter.com/ForlBMaJKT — @sweeneyjpgs (@sweeneyjpgs) April 27, 2026

“Wow, isn’t there a woman in this production for Sydney Sweeney not to be so uncomfortable????” someone on X shared.

On set, there are at least eight men and only one other woman besides Sydney Sweeny, who is bent over on all fours in a bikini.

“This image makes me sick,” said one person in the comments.

Although the heavily male production team makes some people uncomfortable, Sydney Sweeney herself seems to be fine with it and talks really positively about filming sex scenes for Euphoria.

“I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there were an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

“And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’ It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable.”

She even added: “I have weirdly become very confident with my body through Cassie.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via HBO/X