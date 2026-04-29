Mums pay me £350 to sleep with their sons, and this is the important reason I do it

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A 31-year-old woman from Manchester has opened up about her interesting line of work. Mums pay her £350 to sleep with their sons, and this is why she does it.

For the last three years, Saurora Grace has been working as what she calls a “sex surrogate”. She charges hundreds of pounds to help mostly men, but also women, lose their virginity or have sex.

Usually, it’s because they have fears around intimacy, were born with a disability, have been left with life-changing injuries or simply don’t have a partner to sleep with. For whatever reason, they’re not having sex and they want to. So Saurora takes them to bed. She sees up to five clients a week and usually goes to their house, with sessions lasting for three hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurora (@saurorasoull)

“For the last three years, I’ve been working as a sex surrogate, charging £350 an hour to help clients overcome their fears around intimacy or experience intercourse in a world that denies them pleasure. And it is becoming more common,” she told The Sun. “It might sound extreme but I’ve helped more than 500 people so far — women as well as men — aged from 21 up to 80.

“Many were born with a disability and were still virgins, or they had been left with life-transforming injuries, such as paralysis, after an accident and don’t have a partner to have sex with. Others are able-bodied but could be in a sexless relationship or be a real-life 40-year-old virgin.”

The 31-year-old had already been doing OnlyFans for three years alongside working as a hairdresser when she made the interesting jump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurora (@saurorasoull)

“When I first started getting clients through sex work websites, I was incredibly nervous — stepping into something so intimate came with a lot of uncertainty. But after my first few sessions, I felt a mix of relief and pride, and quickly realised I could help people in a meaningful way,” she said.

Saurora’s partner Jonny, who she met on Hinge in 2024, sometimes joins her on a job if a couple is needed. And she insists her job isn’t “sordid or seedy”.

“I’m proud of the work I do. Everyone deserves a spicy sex life,” she said. “I help people of all genders and abilities explore their sexuality in a safe, supportive and non-judgmental space, allowing them to access their fantasies and desires despite their physical or neurological disabilities, social anxiety or past traumas.”

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Featured image credit: Saurora Grace/Instagram