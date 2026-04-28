P*rn site offers Sydney Sweeney huge money for very specific OnlyFans content after Euphoria

2 hours ago

Though I wouldn’t exactly call it people’s favourite part of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s ongoing OnlyFans storyline has been pretty central to the plot.

Following a five-year time jump between seasons two and three, the final season of Euphoria kicked off by updating us on the characters. Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie is now an OnlyFans model, and I’m talking the collar-wearing and dressing up as a baby kind. I’d say the reaction has been mixed, but that would be a lie. Most people HATE it.

Despite that, Euphoria’s OnlyFans scenes have generated a new business opportunity for Sydney.

This site wants Sydney Sweeney to recreate the Euphoria OnlyFans scenes

Adult platform CamSoda, the same site which started a bidding war for Sophie Rain’s virginity, has now offered Sydney Sweeney “up to” $300,000 to bring her Euphoria scenes to life. Its one caveat is that Sydney does her Euphoria scenes.

“Your latest Euphoria moments have the internet in a frenzy again, from your topless scenes which includes licking ice cream cones, becoming a pantless baseball player and dressing up in a diaper. At CamSoda, we’re officially offering you up to $300,000 to bring that same bold, headline-making energy to our platform as a featured creator,” Daryn Parker, VP of the webcam streaming site, said.

50$ for an onlyfans subscription?… who cassie think she is #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/H1fytS6HZn — big ceo (@korysverse) April 13, 2026

“Think of it as your chance to take everything fans already love about your on-screen presence and turn it into something even bigger, where you control the scenes and connection with your audience. “You’d also have the opportunity to showcase and promote your lingerie brand directly to fans, creating a seamless blend between your entrepreneurial ventures and your on-screen appeal.”

He said it’s an “open invitation” to turn her “most talked-about performances into your most profitable chapter yet”, but something tells me she won’t be biting the lure.

In 2022, Daryn Parker offered her a cushty $15 million for a 12-hour live stream. She should definitely negotiate on the new offer.

Is Sydney Sweeney the next Bonnie Blue?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and HBO