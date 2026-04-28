The Tab
Sydney

P*rn site offers Sydney Sweeney huge money for very specific OnlyFans content after Euphoria

She’s done worse

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Though I wouldn’t exactly call it people’s favourite part of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s ongoing OnlyFans storyline has been pretty central to the plot.

Following a five-year time jump between seasons two and three, the final season of Euphoria kicked off by updating us on the characters. Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie is now an OnlyFans model, and I’m talking the collar-wearing and dressing up as a baby kind. I’d say the reaction has been mixed, but that would be a lie. Most people HATE it.

Despite that, Euphoria’s OnlyFans scenes have generated a new business opportunity for Sydney.

HBO

Credit: HBO

This site wants Sydney Sweeney to recreate the Euphoria OnlyFans scenes

Adult platform CamSoda, the same site which started a bidding war for Sophie Rain’s virginity, has now offered Sydney Sweeney “up to” $300,000 to bring her Euphoria scenes to life. Its one caveat is that Sydney does her Euphoria scenes.

“Your latest Euphoria moments have the internet in a frenzy again, from your topless scenes which includes licking ice cream cones, becoming a pantless baseball player and dressing up in a diaper. At CamSoda, we’re officially offering you up to $300,000 to bring that same bold, headline-making energy to our platform as a featured creator,” Daryn Parker, VP of the webcam streaming site, said.

“Think of it as your chance to take everything fans already love about your on-screen presence and turn it into something even bigger, where you control the scenes and connection with your audience. “You’d also have the opportunity to showcase and promote your lingerie brand directly to fans, creating a seamless blend between your entrepreneurial ventures and your on-screen appeal.”

He said it’s an “open invitation” to turn her “most talked-about performances into your most profitable chapter yet”, but something tells me she won’t be biting the lure.

In 2022, Daryn Parker offered her a cushty $15 million for a 12-hour live stream. She should definitely negotiate on the new offer.

Is Sydney Sweeney the next Bonnie Blue?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and HBO

More on: Celebrity Euphoria OnlyFans Sydney Sweeney TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Euphoria actor explains how gory toe-cutting scene was filmed, and it’s actually horrific

This new disturbing Euphoria scene is making Cassie’s vile fetish OnlyFans account look tame

Brutal real reason Sydney Sweeney’s scene was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 last minute

Latest
euphoria season three s3 wedding nate cassie naz

The actual reason Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria S3 feels so random and disorderly

Claudia Cox

This makes so much sense

Adobe Student Spaces

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

Adobe

It’s giving less work but better grades

Scott and Leanne reveal who they still talk to from Love Island All Stars and it’s ruthless

Ellissa Bain

They’re so done with the show

Matilda

What Matilda’s actress has been up to, as she reveals the vile reason she quit Hollywood at 12

Kieran Galpin

The former child star experienced a trauma, and it altered her next 25 years

Sam admits huge regrets over unaired moment after Chris wrote ‘leave’ on MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

Chris’ decision really took him by surprise

We need to talk about the racism in Euphoria season three, after those slur scenes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so tired of this

Love Is Blind

People find ‘evidence’ iconic Love Is Blind couple who’ve been married for four years have split

Hayley Soen

I’m crying this can’t be true

The I’m A Celebrity voting figures are officially out, and the gap is absolutely staggering

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for Harry

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals how he *really* felt when Bec blurted out ‘I love you’

Ellissa Bain

Nobody was expecting it

Sydney

P*rn site offers Sydney Sweeney huge money for very specific OnlyFans content after Euphoria

Kieran Galpin

She’s done worse

Love Island

Omg, the start date for Love Island 2026 has been revealed and it’s way earlier than usual

Hayley Soen

It’s coming back soon!

These meaningful hidden details in Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria blew my mind

Claudia Cox

Cassie’s wedding dress reveals what she’s really going through

TMI details of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s s*x life revealed in resurfaced confessions

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Selena described it as ‘explosive’

Controversial 109-bed student block near Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus approved by council

Jennifer Rajasekar

The five-storey accommodation scheme will house over 100 students

University of Exeter hosts national roundtable to improve graduate job prospects

Manaswini Chitre

The Future Jobs roundtable intends to shape careers that last until the 1970s

Wait, is *that* viral Olivia Wilde tweet about Harry Styles’ engagement actually real?!

Hebe Hancock

‘Two years and all I got was an ugly tattoo’

MAFS’ Sam reveals the sad real reason Chris wrote leave, and it has nothing to with kids

Ellissa Bain

He said he needed to ‘put his dad hat on’

Channing Tatum posts bizarre poem in salty response to Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Harry Styles

Kieran Galpin

This man is 46 and posting like a teen

Here are nine summer term ‘activities’ every Exeter girly knows too well

Emily Thackeray

Hot girl summer? I think not x

euphoria season three episode three nate cassie wedding guests random cameos

Wait, which one was BB? A handy guide to the cameos at Nate and Cassie’s wedding in Euphoria

Claudia Cox

I’d forgotten half these characters existed