Cassie’s parents’ messy relationship in Euphoria explains everything about her in season three

3 seconds ago

If you thought Euphoria had already wrung every last drop of trauma out of Cassie, think again. That wedding scene was basically a crash course in why Cassie is the way she is.

As Cassie walks down the aisle, her mum Suze suddenly launches into a deeply unfiltered monologue about her own marriage. What starts as a sentimental “I remember my wedding day” moment quickly spirals into something much darker. She reminisces about walking towards Cassie’s dad full of hope, completely unaware it would be the last genuinely happy moment they’d share.

Suze basically admits she didn’t just marry the wrong man, she didn’t even realise who he really was until it was too late. She then pivots hard the second they reach the altar, suddenly calling Cassie her “everything” and “masterpiece” like she didn’t just emotionally unload mid-walk.

If you need a refresher, Cassie’s parents have always been a mess. Her dad Gus Howard started off as the fun, supportive parent, the one cheering her on at ice skating and making her feel special. But addiction took over, and things went downhill fast. He became unreliable, drained the family financially, and eventually disappeared altogether.

Meanwhile, Suze isn’t exactly a picture-perfect parent either. She’s juggling single motherhood with her own issues, including heavy drinking and a tendency to blur the line between being a mum and being more like a chaotic older sister. The result is a household where stability was basically nonexistent.

Cassie and Lexi Howard grew up surrounded by constant arguments and tension, with their parents’ relationship falling apart in real time. The final breaking point came just before Cassie started ninth grade, when one last explosive argument led to their split.

So when you look at Cassie’s need for validation, her fear of being left, and her habit of attaching herself to the wrong people, it’s not exactly coming out of nowhere. That wedding speech was a reminder that Cassie’s been shaped by years of instability, mixed messages, and watching a relationship crumble from the inside.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO