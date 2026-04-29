Inside Chris’s ‘farm’ from MAFS Australia, which you too could have an awkward holiday in

2 hours ago

For homestay week on MAFS Australia, Sam finally trekked to Chris’s much-discussed farm. I’d been picturing Chris ploughing fields and milking cows on a ranch somewhere, but his farm isn’t quite like that. Chris’s farm from MAFS is a holiday let… and yup, you too could stay in it *jazz hands*! Here’s a nosy look inside.

Chris has four holiday houses

Chris runs Wave & Willow Retreats – a bunch of holiday lets in New South Wales. He owns one large holiday home by the sea.

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Chris lives on 30 acres of farmland in Broughton Village. That’s a two-hour drive south of Sydney. He’s been revamping various “beautifully styled tiny homes” on the site to rent out to holidaymakers. On MAFS, Sam stayed in the one called Wave and Willow Broughton.

Those bunkbeds are real (I checked)

Sam stayed in a two-bedroom cottage (which apparently sleeps six people). The place is surrounded by 30 acres of farmland. There are walking trails through the rainforest and a cutesie creek nearby.

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There are actually some animals

The farm animals on MAFS did look as if they’d never seen Chris in their lives (or maybe they were just camera-shy?). However, Chris seems to have two dogs, chickens, an assortment of cows, and horses called Tammy and Eagle Heart.

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Yes, you could stage your own homestay there

According to Chris’s website, the cottage where Sam stayed starts at $295 AUD (£156) per night for two people. You can also book it through Airbnb. Chris’s Airbnb profile describes him as “a responsible and respectful guy”. Sure. The cottage does have overwhelmingly positive reviews. Perhaps you too could go there with your partner, read out feedback from a notebook, be ignored, and watch your relationship deteriorate? Such fun!

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Featured images via Nine.