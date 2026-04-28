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MAFS’ Sam reveals the sad real reason Chris wrote leave, and it has nothing to with kids

He said he needed to ‘put his dad hat on’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Chris and Sam had an awkward commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia last night after Chris wrote leave on his board, but Sam wanted to stay, meaning they are forced to remain in the experiment for another week. Sam has now revealed the sad real reason his husband wanted to quit.

The pair have had a rocky few weeks after they clashed over Chris telling the experts about their ideal future at the last commitment ceremony without discussing it with him first. The comment put loads of distance between them, and they never recovered.

Sam wanted to keep trying to make things work, but Chris said he wanted to go and focus on being a dad, but that’s not the whole truth according to Sam. “I need to put my dad hat on, and I would like to leave,” Chris said. “It’s a huge turnaround since last week.” The groom had already started his surrogacy journey during filming, but we now know that the embryo transfer sadly didn’t work.

In an interview with TV WEEK, Sam has claimed the real reason Chris wanted to leave is simply that he had given up on their relationship and couldn’t be bothered to keep trying to make things work. There’s nothing more to it.

Credit: Channel Nine

“He had given up,” he said. “I went into that commitment ceremony hoping to get feedback. Whatever that was, I was going to put it into practice the next week. Chris must have gone into it thinking that I was going to be completely in the wrong – or maybe he just did not care at all, or he wasn’t willing to work on himself.”

When Sam saw that Chris had written leave, he was really angry. “I thought ‘What the f**k?'” he said. “Why have I been anxious in bed for three days worrying about this? Why have I put so much effort into this? Why have I tried to resolve these issues with you when the first time we have a conflict you’re just going to pack your bags and go?’ – it just really blindsided me.”

Even when Chris apologised for mapping out their future without telling him first, Sam felt like it wasn’t empathetic.  “He snapped at me for calling him not empathetic. He said his sister says he’s empathetic, his mum says he’s empathetic. At one point I put my hands up and I’m just like, ‘I’m not really used to being spoken to like this.”

Sam continued: “To be met with that defensiveness and hostility when I just tried to bring up the smallest thing… the fact that he said to [expert] Mel that I was going to move to Sydney stopped being the issue for about 30 seconds after I brought it up. It then became about how I was being treated for raising it.” The next week is going to be very interesting.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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