MAFS Australia’s Sam reveals exact moment he saw Chris’ ‘true colours’ and was appalled

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Things all came crashing down for Sam and Chris on MAFS Australia last night, and Sam has revealed the exact moment he knew things were well and truly over in an interview after the show.

The intruder grooms are still in the experiment at this point in time, but they’re definitely not going to make it through the next commitment ceremony after their major clash. Sam wasn’t happy that Chris told the experts about their “ideal” future without discussing it with him first.

Speaking to Chattr, Sam said sitting on the couch during that commitment ceremony was the “red flag” moment, and he knew they could never back from it. “If you watch me on that couch… I think you’ll see the light fall out from behind my eyes, like, this is who I’m in a relationship with,” he said.

“It was like I was starting to see the true colours come through of what [this relationship was] going to be like. And I’ve come from a past relationship that was always met with defensiveness.” He realised he didn’t like who Chris was as a person, and didn’t agree with his values.

The MAFS group said Chris “shut him down” and that’s why he didn’t have the conversation about Chris’ post-MAFS plans straight after the commitment ceremony. “You know, I saw this. I could feel it,” he said.

However, the conversation with Filip during feedback week gave him the confidence to speak about it and validated his feelings, which is why he wanted to bring it up.

“Coming off that conversation with Filip, and Filip validating that… I think, was a really important part that made me sort of confident to be OK. Someone else is seeing my side here,” he said. “I should go in and just at least approach this and have a conversation.”

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine