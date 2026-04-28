Editors wanted: The Edinburgh Tab is looking for bold voices for its 26/27 team

The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Tuesday 5th May

30 minutes ago

The Edinburgh Tab is now recruiting for its 2026/27 editorial team. From breaking news stories to fun features and campus voxpops, there’s so much we cover.

Applications are open to all students, regardless of previous experience, year, or degree – but you must be studying at a university in Edinburgh.

The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Tuesday 5th May, with successful applicants being notified the following week.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

You don’t need to have written for The Edinburgh Tab before, but as these are editorial roles, some journalistic experience will definitely help. You’ll receive training from experienced editors to get you up and running.

Most importantly, we’re looking for people who are enthusiastic about all things Edinburgh. We want writers who know the city inside out, thrive on getting the scoop, and have a real passion for journalism.

Editor-in-Chief

As Editor-in-Chief, you’ll oversee and run the entire team, shaping the direction of coverage. You’ll write your own articles across news, features, and experience pieces, while also commissioning and editing work from writers.

You’ll also be in regular contact with The Tab HQ, who are there to support you with their extensive journalistic experience.

News Editor

You’ll be responsible for ensuring The Edinburgh Tab stays on top of the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role requires reacting quickly to fast-moving stories as they develop. You’ll need a strong instinct for what makes a good story, as well as the confidence to contact organisations and individuals for comment, fact-check thoroughly, and provide reliable sources.

A passion for breaking news is key- along with keeping up to date with everything happening in Edinburgh, from campus protests to major university announcements.

You’ll also work closely with the Editor-in-Chief to write weekly articles and edit submissions.

You’ll be working on stories like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you’ll lead the creation of our most fun, creative, and opinion-led content.

From student nightlife and fashion to food and campus culture, this role offers plenty of room to experiment and be witty, opinionated, and original. You’ll oversee quizzes, guides, opinion pieces, and lifestyle content – anything that’s relevant and relatable to Edinburgh students.

You’ll also support the Editor-in-Chief with editing, pitching ideas, commissioning articles, and working with writers.

You’ll be working on stories like these:

A good understanding of video editing and TikTok trends is essential.

Sound like something you’d love? Apply below before 23:59 on Tuesday 5th May.