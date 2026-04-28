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‘I freaked’: Male model recalls Katy Perry’s public s*xual misconduct after Ruby Rose’s claims

‘She, who I should be grateful for, devalued and degraded me to the highest level’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Josh Kloss, the male model who starred as Katy Perry’s boyfriend in a music video, has given an interview for the first time after his allegations against the singer resurfaced.

Earlier this month, Australian actress Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of s*exual assault. The alleged incident, which is said to have taken place in a nightclub in 2010, saw the actress vomit afterwards. Katy and her team denied the claims, telling The Tab that Ruby has a “history” of baseless public allegations.

Then more allegations resurfaced, one of which was from male model Josh Kloss, who acted as Katy’s boyfriend in her Teenage Dream music video in 2010.

“She pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p***s,” he explained in an Instagram post in 2019. “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting.”

On Location News/Shutterstock

Credit: On Location News/Shutterstock

Josh Kloss has now spoken out for the first time

Josh Kloss is no longer in the public eye, but Page Six managed to snag an interview with him after his claims about Katy Perry resurfaced.

Echoing his statements from 2019, Josh explained that he was invited to a birthday party for Johnny Wujek in 2019. Katy was thrilled to see him there, and he’d brought his friend along to meet the singer.

Upon seeking to introduce his friend to Katy Perry, the Roar artist allegedly pulled down his pants and underwear to expose his genitalia.

“Yeah, I freaked out. And she laughed,” he explained, referencing how men are told to keep quiet because they’re supposed to be strong. He called it a “silent trauma” of sorts.

Josh attended the afterparty at the behest of one of Katy’s friends, at which point they “bonded” over shared experiences. Katy was subsequently rushed out of the party, and Josh was left “in a cliffhanger as a human being.”

Though Josh claimed he did try to reach out to Katy by way of her friends, those same friends allegedly used those texts to add to the narrative that he was “obsessed” with her.

Josh was left with the incident that “devalued and degraded” him to the “highest level” for years, but then he posted his statement on Instagram in 2019. He did so because people were constantly telling him how lucky he was to have worked with Katy.

He did not directly share his thoughts on Ruby Rose’s accusations, but noted that it’s important for victims to come forward.

Katy Perry responded generally to misconduct allegations in 2020, telling The Guardian: “I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything. I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’, but there’s no checks and balances: A headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.

“I don’t want to add to the noise. I want to add to the truth, basically. I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real movement.”

Katy Perry has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: On Location News/Shutterstock and Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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