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NOMINATIONS ARE OPEN: Cambridge’s BNOC Competition 2026

The highlight of the Cambridge year is here

Alexander Newman | News
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The latest distraction from exam revision is here! Yes, that’s right, it’s everyone’s favourite time of year once again. 

In the midst of stress and worry ,The Cambridge Tab is here to alleviate such concerns with the annual BNOC Competition! 

The decision for the biggest name on campus rests in your hands. A friend, a foe, a situationship – anyone’s eligible. Last year, Union hack, Alessio D’Angelo won, securing both BNOC and the union presidency.

This year it could be anyone… one of Cambridge’s crop of influencers, a sports star, your revs smoking area therapist.

How it works

So how does it all work? Submit the full name of the person you’d like to nominate by filling out this form.

Once all the names have been counted, we will narrow them down to 100. After we’ve revealed Cambridge’s top 100 BNOCs, you’ll have the chance to vote for the ultimate 10 biggest names on campus.

The deadline is midnight on Friday 8th May, a far more important deadline than any of these silly little coursework pieces your department has set.

So make sure to fill out the form thoroughly to cast your vote for who deserves to be crowned Cambridge royalty.

Alexander Newman | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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