Here’s how to turn off the annoying ‘AI overview’ that takes up TikTok captions now

3 hours ago

TikTok has just rolled out a super annoying new feature called “AI overview” to loads of users and it’s unbearable, so here’s how to turn it off.

When you click on the “more” button to read the rest of a video’s description, it comes up with a huge AI overview that basically uses AI to summarise what the video is about. Yep, another app pushing AI in your face without you asking. It’s getting too much at this point.

It’s the most pointless feature ever, because you’ll just watch the video if you want to know what it’s about, and nobody asked for it. Sadly, there isn’t a magic button to turn it off completely, but people have found a few workarounds that seem to do the trick. Thank god.

tiktok now has ai overview on videos??? and it’s completely wrong???? that is drive me crazy, NOT final destination or eternal sunshine lol. this why anyone who uses generative ai is a fucking idiot pic.twitter.com/q1L5p8dLk4 — vani 🕷️ (@shittyshiv) April 27, 2026

Here’s how to turn off that annoying AI overview on TikTok

People are claiming the AI overview gets automatically turned off when you turn off “Display Object Tags,” a related TikTok feature that uses AI to identify objects in videos. To turn this off, follow these steps:

Go to “Profile” in the bottom bar Tap the three lines in the top-right-hand corner to bring up the settings Scroll down to “Playback” Toggle off the “Display Object Tags” slider

TikTok is now pushing an "AI overview" under the caption Opens to related posts and prompt bar pic.twitter.com/YiyaokPAcE — Preston (@metapreston) April 28, 2026

If that doesn’t work, people have noted that you can get rid of the feature by using a VPN to change your TikTok location to another country that doesn’t have AI overviews yet, like Canada. It won’t be a long-term fix, because I’m sure it will get rolled out worldwide soon. But it will get rid of it for now.

Hopefully TikTok will let people turn it off eventually.

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Featured image credit: TikTok