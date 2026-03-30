This creepy new Tinder feature scans your camera roll to find matches and it’s terrifying

8 hours ago

Tinder quietly launched a series of new features this month to try to make the dating app less “millennial” and one of them scans your phone’s camera roll – which is so creepy.

The app now uses AI to scan your photos and get a better sense of your personality, helping to match you with the right people. It’s called Camera Roll Scan, and the new feature creates photo insights “based on patterns in your camera roll, things like your interests, lifestyle, and personality themes,” Tinder said in a press release.

Apparently, it’s designed to “help you show more of who you are beyond just a few profile photos”. So, if there are loads of pics of you at the gym on your phone, it’ll match you with someone else who loves fitness. But it just sounds, quite frankly, terrifying. Who would want the app to know so much about you?!

Thankfully, it’s an opt-in feature, so the dating app won’t scan through your phone’s camera roll using AI unless you turn on the feature in the settings.

It’s one of many new features launching, including an improved Music Mode which matches you with potential partners through shared music taste, and Astrology Mode, which lets you add your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to see how you align with a potential match.

All of this is an attempt to bring Tinder into the modern dating world, because it was “invented for millennials” and “built for a generation that was really geared towards convenience,” Hillary Paine, Tinder’s vice president of product management, said.

“With more than half our users under 30, we’re building alongside a generation that wants dating to feel more authentic, lower-pressure, and worth their time,” Spencer Rascoff, Match Group and Tinder CEO, added. “We’re expanding the ways that people get started – from new formats and real-world experiences, to profiles that help show who you really are.

“We’re using AI to surface more relevant connections, and continuing to raise the bar on safety so that people feel confident taking the next step. Taken together, these changes mark the most significant evolution of our app in years and make Tinder more trusted, social, intelligent and expressive.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Tinder