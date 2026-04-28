I hate to say it, but this Euphoria episode proves Sydney Sweeney is perfect at playing Cassie

2 hours ago

I didn’t expect to be saying this mid-season, but here we are: This latest episode of Euphoria has finally given Sydney Sweeney something she can actually cook with, and she absolutely runs with it.

Let’s be real, the criticism so far hasn’t come out of nowhere. For most of this season, her take on Cassie Howard has felt a bit like watching someone spiral in circles without much depth or nuance. It’s been messy in a way that didn’t always feel intentional. But this episode is where it all suddenly clicks.

Cassie is meant to be unbearable. She’s not your tragic heroine, she’s the girl who makes everything about herself even when the world is literally burning down around her. And instead of softening that, Sweeney leans all the way in.

That wedding scene where her friend drops that she’s put her college savings into Nate’s investment and Cassie immediately fires back with “why is that my problem?” had me fully laughing. It’s so blunt, so detached, and so perfectly on-brand that it almost feels like satire.

That’s the shift; for the first time this season, the performance feels aware. She’s not just playing emotional, she’s playing self-absorbed in a way that’s sharp, specific, and weirdly believable.

The real standout is the final sequence. While Nate is literally in the background going through something straight out of a horror film, Cassie is front and centre, completely consumed by her own meltdown about her makeup running and her wedding night being ruined.

The way she plays it, the panic, the vanity, the total disconnect from reality, is so committed that it lands somewhere between tragic and darkly hilarious.

This is the version of Cassie that makes sense: Narcissistic, emotionally volatile, and completely incapable of reading the room. I hate to admit it, but this might actually be her strongest showing in the series so far. Not because Cassie is suddenly likeable (she’s absolutely not), but because she finally feels real in all the worst ways.

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Featured image credit: HBO