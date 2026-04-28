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We need to talk about the racism in Euphoria season three, after those slur scenes

I’m so tired of this

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The newest season of Euphoria has a lot of problems, but one glaring issue is the weird way it deals with racism and racial dynamics among its characters.

Euphoria has always been a bit weird about race

For a show with a biracial lead character, a Latina main character, and a few other people of colour in background roles, Euphoria has never really been great about race. Rue’s upbringing as a biracial girl in a predominantly white environment is never mentioned – probably because it’s something Sam Levinson would never even think about. But as someone who grew up as one of two black girls in my entire secondary school, I know exactly how that affects your teenage experience.

Besides Rue, Maddy is often pigeonholed as the “spicy Latina” stereotype. She’s an iconic character, and I love how she stands up for herself and gets revenge when appropriate, but it’s hard to ignore how much this matches echoes outdated portryals of Latina characters.

According to TV Tropes, the Spicy Latina stereotype depicted in American media usually portrays Latina women as “sultry temptresses with fierce tempers”, the sassy girl that everyone wants. Sound familiar?

It’s gotten way worse with Euphoria season three

When I turned on the new season of Euphoria, I wasn’t expecting to hear the first n-word of the series – especially not from a white character. As Rue has gotten more and more involved with the dark underbelly of LA’s drug scene, offensive language has been prevalent in every episode. This is arguably “realistic” – of course, hardcore drug dealers won’t flinch at using slurs. But at the same time, it feels like Sam Levinson is up to his worst trait as a writer, shock value over substance.

He’s the only person in the writing room, so he’s the one making these calls. And as a nepo baby with a director dad and production designer mum, I don’t think he has the authority to break down how drug dealers talk all on his own.

It’s also hard to ignore that this is the most diverse season of Euphoria yet, but every new black character is involved in either sex trafficking or drug dealing. When I begged for new black characters in a show set in LA, one of the most diverse cities in the world, this is not what I was asking for.

Racism in a post-racial narrative just feels off

It’s time to admit that Euphoria is not about realism. No, Nate Jacobs, a white boy from a comfortable background would not need to get into beef with the mafia to make money. No, almost all the female characters going into sex work isn’t realistic. No, none of them going to college makes any sense.

So it’s not about being grounded. The racism in Euphoria is a choice, and without acknowledging the reality of being a person of colour and completely alienating that element of the story from your main character, I feel confident saying it’s a choice for shock and nothing else.

Euphoria was always weird about race, but this season has edged from uncomfortable to almost unwatchable.

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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